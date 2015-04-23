Dave Voyles is a Technical Evangelist for Microsoft. He spends a lot of time writing games, writing about games, and writing about how to write games for the game dev community, Read his blog or follow him on Twitter.
David's articles
A Beginner’s Guide to WebGL
Microsoft's David Voyles discusses the beginner's guide to Web Graphics Library
How I Got Started in Technical Evangelism – Part 2
Microsoft's David Voyles shares how he got started in technical evangelism
Some of My Favorite Visual Studio Extensions
Microsoft's David Voyles highlights some of his favorite Visual Studio extensions to make web programming easier.
How I Got Started in Technical Evangelism
Microsoft's David Voyles shares his story of how he got started in technical evangelism.
Getting Started with Emscripten: Transpiling C/C++ to JavaScript/HTML5
Microsoft's David Voyles explains how to use Emscripten to turn C/C++ code into Javascript/HTML5 by creating your own web project.
A Microsoft Evangelist’s Favorite Chrome Extensions
Microsoft's David Voyles outlines his list of favorite Chrome extensions, including The Great Suspender, Pocket and Feedly.
Experimenting with Object.observe in JavaScript
Microsoft's David Voyles explains his recent experiments with Object.observe in JavaScript
Sample Project: Use Famo.us and Angular to Create a Mobile Application
Microsoft's David Voyles explains how to use Famo.us and Angular to create an HTML5 / JS project that'll work at near native speeds on mobile apps.
Asm.js and WebGL for Unity and Unreal Engine
Microsoft's David Voyles explains how to use Asm.js and WebGL to take advantage of the power of Unite and Unreal Engine
Using the Media Capture API
Microsoft's David Voyles introduces the Media Capture API, the main interface that allows webpages to access media capture devices such as webcams.
Creating a Mobile App with Famo.us and manifold.js
Microsoft's David Voyles explains how to use manifold.js and Famo.us to build a high-performing mobile app easily.
How to Access Member Functions in Polymer Elements
Microsoft's David Voyles shares a tip from his own experience in crafting a Pokémon database: how to access member functions in Polymer elements
How I Used Blob Storage to Host My Podcast .mp3 Files
Microsoft's David Voyles explains the basics of blob storage step-by-step
HTML5 Video: Understanding Compression and DRM
Microsoft's David Voyles explains compression and DRM, including how to ingest content using a video recording tool and how to encrypt or protect the video
Getting Started with HTML5 Video
Microsoft's David Voyles explains the basics of working with HTML5 video, including how to use Microsoft's Azure to work with video files in the cloud