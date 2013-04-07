David Catuhe is a Principal Program Manager at Microsoft focusing on web development. He is author of the babylon.js framework for building 3D games with HTML5 and WebGL. Read his blog on MSDN or follow him on Twitter.
David's articles
Hints for Successfully Managing an Open Source Project
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe shares some hints on successfully managing an open source project.
Using JavaScript Frameworks inside C# with ChakraBridge
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe unveils ChakraBridge, a new JavaScript framework that will bring JavaScript and C# together
JavaScript Goes Asynchronous (and It’s Awesome)
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains JavaScript's recent advances in the area of asynchronous code.
Vorlon.js: Focus on DOM Explorer
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how Vorlon.js works with the DOM explorer.
What’s New in Babylon.js?
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains new developments in WebGL library Babylon.js
Introducing Vorlon.js: How to Use It to Debug Your Javascript Remotely
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe introduces vorlon.js, and explains how it can help with remote JavaScript debugging
JavaScript like a Boss: Understanding Fluent APIs
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to make your APIs "fluent": more readable and human-friendly
Understanding ECMAScript 6: Template Strings
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains ECMAScript 6's advanced support for multiline strings.
Using Closure Space to Create Real Private Members in JavaScript
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how JavaScript developers can embed private members into an object using a technique called “closure space”.
Improve JavaScript Performance Analysis Results with User Marks
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to optimize your JavaScript performance with user marks and tools found in Internet Explorer and Project Spartan
What Do You Mean by “Shaders”? How to Create Them with HTML5 and WebGL
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to implement a variety of WebGL shaders using WebGL library Babylon.js
Simple Inheritance with JavaScript
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains JavaScript's approach to simple inheritance, which differs from what you may be familiar with in C# or C++
Understanding ECMAScript 6: Class and Inheritance
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to use classes and inheritance in ECMAScript 6.
Testing the Limits of WebGL: The Babylon.js Train Demo
By David Catuhe,
Using Web Workers to Improve Image Manipulation Performance
By David Catuhe,
David Catuhe expores how to use web workers to improve image manipulation performance.