Unheap.com: a Better jQuery Plugin Repository?
JavaScript
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Justyn Hornor,
By Sam Deering,
The jQuery selection engine is fast and flexible and allows you to make selections against DOM elements as well as in-memory memory markup strings. When you couple this functionality with the ability to get the full HTML markup from pages throughout your site, you can come up with some interesting ways to re-use content in your web application.
By Aurelio De Rosa,