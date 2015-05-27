Jamie is co-founder and CTO at Flaunt Digital. An honest, innovative digital agency based in Leeds.
Jamie's articles
Harnessing the Google Maps JavaScript API the Right Way
Jamie Shields walks through best practices for getting started with the Google Maps JavaScript API.
Sending Emails with the Gmail JavaScript API
Jamie Shields shows how to use the Gmail JavaScript API to send email, and in so doing creates a customizable JavaScript app to help you manage your inbox.
An Overview of JavaScript Templating Engines
Jamie Shields examines the state of templating in JavaScript before introducing 3 libraries that will help you separate concerns and write maintainable code
Mastering Your Inbox with the Gmail JavaScript API
Jamie Shields shows how to use Gmail's JavaScript API to authenticate a user, then fetch the last 10 emails from their inbox and display them in the browser
Pagination with jQuery, AJAX and PHP
Jamie Shields dives into effective pagination techniques with jQuery and Ajax in PHP using the Silex framework for the sake of simplicity