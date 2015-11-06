Taulant's articles
Introducing Bootcards: Bootstrap Cards Made Easy
HTML & CSS
By Taulant Spahiu,
In this article, Taulant Spahiu explains why the cards layout is so popular on the web and how you can quickly achieve it using Bootcards.
6 SEO Trends to Watch for in 2016
Digital Marketing by WooRank
By Taulant Spahiu,
Taulant Spahiu looks at some of the SEO trends 2016 will bring.
jQuery Select Box Components – Chosen vs Select2
JavaScript
By Taulant Spahiu,
Improve the style and functionality of your forms with jQuery select box components. Taulant Spahiu compares Chosen and Select2 head-to-head
Write Better Queries with Breeze.js
JavaScript
By Taulant Spahiu,
Taulant Spahiu shows how Breeze.js simplifies working with data from a JavaScript app and how its client caching promotes an offline-first design approach.