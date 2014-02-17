Camilo's articles
Build a Web App with Modern JavaScript and Web Components
By Camilo Reyes,
Web apps don't require a JS framework! Learn how to build a feature-rich, lightweight and dependency-free web app with web components and observables.
Build a Rest API for the Jamstack with Hapi and TypeScript
By Camilo Reyes,
Ever taken a Jamstack view of a REST API? Learn how to evolve an API without breaking clients, with the help of Hapi, Joi, TypeScript, TDD, Mongo and more.
Meet Redwood, a Full-stack, Serverless Jamstack Framework
By Camilo Reyes,
Learn Redwood, an opinionated, full-stack framework that embraces the Jamstack, and see how easy Redwood makes it to build a CRUD app.
20 Essential React Tools
By Camilo Reyes,
With dev tools and libraries in the React ecosystem forever growing, Camilo provides a list of essential React tools for you to focus on.
The Node.js Event Loop: A Developer’s Guide to Concepts & Code
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes explores the Node.js Event Loop, showing how it deals with the problem of multiple threads and managing context switch.
A Deep Dive into Redux
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes delves into Redux’s state container by building a payroll processing engine — in plain JavaScript with TypeScript for type checking, and also using Jest to verify the app.
9 Helpful Tools for React Development
By Camilo Reyes,
React is a collection of tools and libraries that are independent of each other, which can be daunting for React developers with a job to do.
WebAssembly: Solving Performance Problems on the Web
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes introduces WebAssembly, explaining what it is and how you can add it to your arsenal to solve performance bottlenecks encountered on the Web.
A Beginner Splurge in Node.js
By Camilo Reyes, Michiel Mulders,
Camillo Reyes and Michiel Mulders demonstrate some experiments with Node.js and the command line, using callbacks, I/O operations and a web server.
A Guide to Testing React Components
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes explores what it takes to unit test React components and the thought process required for making components testable.
JavaScript Design Patterns: The Observer Pattern
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes looks at the observer pattern — a handy pattern to use for keeping parts of a page in sync in response to events and the data they provide.
The MVC Design Pattern in Vanilla JavaScript
By Camilo Reyes,
Tired of learning yet another framework? Camilo Reyes teaches you how to implement the MVC design pattern (model-view-controller) in vanilla JavaScript.
A Guide to Proper Error Handling in JavaScript
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes explains the best practices for proper error handling in JavaScript, including how to deal with errors thrown by asynchronous code.
Common Pitfalls Implementing ASP.NET Core Apps
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes takes a stroll through upgrading ASP.NET classic apps to ASP.NET Core.
Building a Microblog Using Node.js, Git and Markdown
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shows how to write robust, testable code using SOLID principles by building a small but functional microblog with only minimal dependencies
Saved from Callback Hell
By Camilo Reyes,
Avoid callback hell without ditching callbacks! Camilo Reyes believes that by applying some SOLID principles, callbacks can still be a useful technique.
Quick Tip: How to Throttle Scroll Events
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shows how to use a throttle function to manage rapidly fired events, like window scrolling events, and compares this to the debounce function.
Getting Started with the Raspberry Pi GPIO Pins in Node.js
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo looks at working with the Raspberry Pi GPIO pins in Node.js from a test-driven angle — ensuring a high quality, debuggable IoT solution.
3 Ways to Work More Effectively in a Web Development Team
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shares some important tips on working effectively in a team, growing as a programmer, and stepping up as a leader.
A Guide to Vanilla Ajax Without jQuery
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes shows us how far vanilla Ajax has come and suggests that jQuery may be an unnecessary dependency when communicating with your app's back-end.
The Art of Saying “No”
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes discusses his experiences in pushing back on clients' requests, and offers tips to help earn their trust.
Bundling in ASP.NET
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes takes a look at how ASP.NET's bundling features can improve host request load times.
Understanding SQL Through Rails
By Camilo Reyes,
The world of RDBMS and SQL can be confusing to a new developer. Rails offers tools and frameworks that make understanding the world of SQL much easier.
How to Migrate Oracle Data With Ruby
By Camilo Reyes,
Use Ruby and OCI8 to migrate Oracle data between old and new schemas. This is a real-world use case based on an actual data migration, including pitfalls.
Crafting Ruby for Performance
By Camilo Reyes,
In the past, Ruby had a reputation of being a slow programming language. With Ruby 2.0+, this is now a myth. We’ll investigate Ruby’s performance.
Understanding the Object Model
By Camilo Reyes,
