As a Technology Evangelist at Microsoft, Saurabh Kirtani enjoys getting developers get on-board with various technologies. He has worked majorly on web development (JavaScript, HTML/CSS3, RWD, MVC), IoT-based solutions, Azure and also on game development by Unity. He has been an active speaker at various developer camps and conferences. Other than technology, he likes to travel, follow cricket, watch comedy/suspense TV shows, and spend his time on Quora!
Saurabh's articles
What’s New in jQuery 3.0 and How to Use It
Microsoft Tech
By Saurabh Kirtani,
Microsoft's Saurabh Kirtani discusses the new features in jQuery 3.0 and how to use them.
How to Build Responsive Images with srcset
HTML & CSS
By Saurabh Kirtani,
Microsoft's Saurabh Kirtani explains how to build responsive images on the web with srcset