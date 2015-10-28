As a Technology Evangelist at Microsoft, Saurabh Kirtani enjoys getting developers get on-board with various technologies. He has worked majorly on web development (JavaScript, HTML/CSS3, RWD, MVC), IoT-based solutions, Azure and also on game development by Unity. He has been an active speaker at various developer camps and conferences. Other than technology, he likes to travel, follow cricket, watch comedy/suspense TV shows, and spend his time on Quora!