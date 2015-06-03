Sergey's articles
Use the Kanban Methodology for Software Development
By Sergey Laptick,
You've heard of the Kanban methodology, but why should you use it over more popular software development approaches like SCRUM? Sergey Laptick explains.
Creating Forms with the Webix Framework — 4 Practical Examples
By Sergey Laptick,
Sergey Laptick demonstrates how to harness the power of the Webix UI framework to create stylish, multi-step forms.
A Comparison of JavaScript Calendars and Schedulers
By Sergey Laptick,
In today's fast-paced world, a calendar app to organize your life is a must. Sergey Laptick examines 3 roll-your-own JavaScript calendars & their use cases.
Hints Creation with EnjoyHint
By Sergey Laptick,
Sergey Laptick discusses about EnjoyHint, a web tool which allows you to create step-by-step guides by adding hints to your website step by step.
Making your own Gantt chart with Webix
By Sergey Laptick,
Sergey Laptick shows how to create a Gantt chart with Webix, by using an open source JavaScript Gantt chart called dhtmlxGantt.
Introducing the Webix Framework
By Sergey Laptick,
In this article Sergey Laptick introduces you to Webix, a JavaScript and HTML5 framework for developing cross-platform web apps with responsive UIs.