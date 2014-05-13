An emberjs enthusiast, equally fascinated by laravel's clever but unorthodox use of fascades. Lamin Sanneh is a front end web developer who loves to dive into pretty much every thing web related. He teaches on youtube and you can also find him talking about web stuff here to anyone who would listen.
Lamin's articles
How to Integrate jQuery Plugins into an Ember Application
By Lamin Sanneh,
Lamin Sanneh shows how to integrate a jQuery plugin into an Ember application.
Understanding Components in Ember 2
By Lamin Sanneh,
Lamin Sanneh looks at how routable components are replacing controllers and views in Ember 2 and how they allow us to write encapsulated and reusable code.
What’s New in Ember 2.0?
By Lamin Sanneh,
Join Lamin Sanneh for a tour of Ember 2.0 and the new features it will bring, which include a new rendering engine and component-based architecture.
Getting started with Ember and Ember CLI
By Lamin Sanneh,
In this article Lamin Sanneh teaches how to build a simple contacts manager application using Ember CLI.
Dependency Injection: Angular vs. RequireJS
By Lamin Sanneh,
This article compares and contrasts dependency injection in AngularJS and RequireJS.
Improving Your Ember.js Workflow Using Gulp.js
By Lamin Sanneh,
This article introduces several Gulp.js tasks that can be used to improve the workflow on Ember.js projects.
Fixture Adapters – Ember.js With No Server
By Lamin Sanneh,
This article explains how Ember's fixture adapters can be used to provide mock server data, speeding up development time.