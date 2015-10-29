Together with his twin brother he runs a web agency in The Netherlands called Whirlwind Internet. Besides client projects Jorrit likes to work on private web sites and HTML5 applications in order to create online experiences for users to enjoy and to learn new things in the ever changing world of web development.
Jorrit's articles
How to Monetize Your Website with Google AdSense
Entrepreneur
By Jorrit Diepstraten,
Despite what you may have heard, AdSense can still be a great way to monetize content sites. Here are some strategies to do so successfully.
Creating a SCRUD System Using jQuery, JSON and DataTables
JavaScript
By Jorrit Diepstraten,
Jorrit Diepstraten shows how to create a SCRUD System using jQuery, JSON, DataTables and jQuery Validation plugins.