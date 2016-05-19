Julian's articles
Building a Cross-platform Desktop App with NW.js
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz introduces NW.js, a framework for creating native applications using web technologies like HTML, JavaScript and CSS.
Quick Tip: Replace jQuery’s Ready() with Plain JavaScript
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz takes a look at jQuery's document.ready() method and shows how it can be replaced with vanilla JS, and is often not needed at all!
Quick Tip: How to Declare Variables in JavaScript
By Julian Kühnel,
Julian Motz examines how variables are declared in JavaScript, and introduces the three different types of declaration and their uses.
10 jQuery Form Validation Plugins
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Form Validation Plugins to help sooth your head from all that serious head bashing over your form validation errors. Let jQuery do all the hard work.
10 jQuery File Upload Plugins
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
10 Awesome jQuery File Upload Plugins to upload files Ajax style. File upload plugins are easy to integrate to upload files to your forms or web pages.
10 jQuery Text Highlighter Plugins
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
Julian Motz presents 10 jQuery text highlighter plugins that make it easier for users to search for specific terms in web pages and apps.