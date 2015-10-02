Lose the jQuery Bloat — DOM Manipulation with NodeList.js
JavaScript
In recent years, jQuery has become the de-facto JavaScript library on the web. It irons out many cross-browser inconsistencies and adds a welcome layer of syntactic sugar to client-side scripting. One of the main pain points it abstracts away is DOM manipulation, but since its inception, native browser APIs have improved dramatically and the idea that You May Not Need jQuery has started to gain in popularity.
Here are some reasons why:
- jQuery includes a bunch of features that you don’t need or use (so the weight is unnecessary).
- jQuery is too many things to too many people. Often smaller libraries can accomplish certain tasks better.
- In terms of DOM manipulation, browser APIs can now do most of what jQuery can.
- Browsers APIs are more in sync now, e.g. using
addEventListenerinstead of
attatchEvent.
So What’s the Problem?
The problem is that DOM manipulation using vanilla (or plain) JavaScript can be a pain compared to jQuery. This is because you have to read and write more redundant code, and deal with the browser’s useless NodeList.
First let’s look at what a
NodeList is according to MDN:
NodeList objects are collections of nodes such as those returned by Node.childNodes and the document.querySelectorAll method.
And sometimes there are live NodeLists (which can be confusing):
In some cases, the NodeList is a live collection, which means that changes in the DOM are reflected in the collection. For example, Node.childNodes is live.
This can be a problem because you can’t tell which are live, and which are static. Unless you remove each of the nodes from the
NodeList and then check if the
NodeList is empty. If it is empty then you have yourself a live
NodeList (which is just a bad idea).
Also the browser doesn’t provide any useful methods to manipulate these
NodeList objects .
For example, unfortunately it isn’t possible to loop through the nodes with
forEach:
var nodes = document.querySelectorAll('div');
nodes.forEach(function(node) {
// do something
});
// Error: nodes.forEach is not a function
So you have to do:
var nodes = document.querySelectorAll('div');
for(var i = 0, l = nodes.length; i < l; i++) {
var node = nodes[i];
// do something
}
Or are even left with using a “hack”:
[].forEach.call(document.querySelectorAll('div'), function(node) {
// do something
});
The browser’s native
NodeList only has the one method: item. This returns a node from a
NodeList by index. It is completely useless when we can access that node just like we would with an array (using
array[index]):
var nodes = document.querySelectorAll('div');
nodes.item(0) === nodes[0]; // true
That’s where NodeList.js comes in — to make manipulating the DOM with the browser’s native APIs as easy as it is with jQuery, but for only 4k minified.
The Solution
I created NodeList.js because I’ve always used the native DOM APIs, but wanted to make them more terse, so as to remove lots of the redundancy when writing my code (e.g.
for loops).
NodeList.js is a wrapper around the native DOM APIs which allows you to manipulate an array of nodes (AKA my
NodeList) as if it were a single node. This gives you much more functionality than the browser’s native
NodeList objects.
If this sounds good to you, go grab a copy of NodeList.js from the official GitHub repo and follow along with the rest of this tutorial.
Usage:
Selecting DOM nodes is simple:
$$(selector); // returns my NodeList
This method uses
querySelectorAll(selector) under the hood.
But How Does It Stack up against jQuery?
Glad you asked. Let’s put vanilla JS, jQuery and NodeList.js head to head.
Let’s say we have three buttons:
<button></button>
<button></button>
<button></button>
Let’s change the text of each button to “Click Me”:
Vanilla JS:
var buttons = document.querySelectorAll('button'); // returns browser's useless NodeList
for(var i = 0, l = buttons.length; i < l; i++) {
buttons[i].textContent = 'Click Me';
}
jQuery:
$('button').text('Click Me');
NodeList.js:
$$('button').textContent = 'Click Me';
Here we see that NodeList.js can effectively treat a
NodeList as a single node. That is to say, we have reference to a
NodeList and we just set its
textContent property to “Click Me”. NodeList.js will then do this for each node in the
NodeList. Neat, huh?
If we wanted method chaining (à la jQuery) we would do the following which returns a reference to the
NodeList:
$$('button').set('textContent', 'Click Me');
Now let’s add a
click event listener to each button:
Vanilla JS:
var buttons = document.querySelectorAll('button'); // returns browser's useless NodeList
for(var i = 0, l = buttons.length; i < l; i++) {
buttons[i].addEventListener('click', function() {
this.classList.add('clicked');
});
}
jQuery:
$('button').on('click', function() {
$(this).addClass('click');
// or mix jQuery with native using `classList`:
this.classList.add('clicked');
});
NodeList.js:
$$('button').addEventListener('click', function() {
this.classList.add('clicked');
});
Ok, so the jQuery
on method is fairly nice. My library uses the browser’s Native DOM APIs (hence
addEventListener), but it doesn’t stop us creating an alias for the method:
$$.NL.on = $$.NL.addEventListener;
$$('button').on('click', function() {
this.classList.add('clicked');
});
Nice! And this demonstrates exactly the way we would add our own methods:
$$.NL.myNewMethod = function() {
// loop through each node with a for loop or use forEach:
this.forEach(function(element, index, nodeList) {...}
// where `this` is the NodeList being manipulated
}
NodeList.js on Array Methods
NodeList.js does inherit from Array.prototype, but not directly, as some methods are altered so that it makes sense to use them with a
NodeList (an array of nodes).
Push and Unshift
For example: the push and unshift methods can only take nodes as arguments, or they will throw an error:
var nodes = $$('body');
nodes.push(document.documentElement);
nodes.push(1); // Uncaught Error: Passed arguments must be a Node
So both
push and
unshift return the
NodeList to allow method chaining, meaning it’s not the same as JavaScript’s native
Array#push, or
Array#unshift methods, which accept anything and return the new length of the
Array. If we did want the length of the
NodeList we just use the
length property.
Both of these methods, just like JavaScript’s native
Array methods, do alter the
NodeList.
Concat
The concat method will take the following as arguments:
Node
NodeList(both the browser’s native one, and NodeList.js version)
HTMLCollection
Array of Nodes
Array of NodeList
Array of HTMLCollection
concat is a recursive method, therefore those arrays can be as deep as we like and will be flattened. However if any of the elements in the passed arrays are not of
Node,
NodeList, or
HTMLCollection it will throw an
Error.
concat does return a new
NodeList just like javascript’s
Array#concat method does.
Pop, Shift, Map, Slice, Filter
The pop and shift methods can both take an optional argument as to how many nodes to
pop or
shift from the
NodeList. Unlike JavaScript’s native
Array#pop or
Array#shift where will always
pop or
shift one element from the array regardless of what is passed as an argument.
The map method will return a
NodeList if each mapped value is a
Node, or an array of the mapped values if not.
The slice and filter methods act just like they do on real arrays, yet will return a
NodeList.
Since NodeList.js does not directly inherit from
Array.prototype if a method is added to the
Array.prototype after NodeList.js is loaded, it won’t be inherited.
You can check out the rest of NodeList.js array methods here.
Special Methods
There are four methods unique to NodeList.js, as well as a property called
owner, which is the equivalent of jQuery’s
prevObject property.
The
get and
set Methods:
There are some elements with properties unique to that kind of element (e.g. the
href property on an anchor tag). This is why
$$('a').href will return
undefined — because it’s a property that not every element in the
NodeList inherits. This is how we would use the get method to access those properties:
$$('a').get('href'); // returns array of href values
The set method can be used to set those properties for each element:
$$('a').set('href', 'https://sitepoint.com/');
set also returns the
NodeList to allow method chaining. We can use this on things like
textContent (both are equivalent):
$$('button').textContent = 'Click Me';
$$('button').set('textContent', 'Click Me'); // returns NodeList so you can method chain
We can also set multiple properties in one call:
$$('button').set({
textContent: 'Click Me',
onclick: function() {...}
});
And all of the above can be done with arbitrary properties, such as
style:
$$('button').style; // this returns an `Array` of `CSSStyleDeclaration`
$$('button').style.set('color', 'white');
$$('button').style.set({
color: 'white',
background: 'lightblue'
});
The
call Method
The call method allows you to call those methods unique to an element (for example
pause on a video element):
$$('video').call('pause'); // returns NodeList back to allow Method Chaining
The
item Method
The item method is the equivalent of jQuery’s eq method. It returns a
NodeList containing only the node of the passed index:
$$('button').item(1); // returns NodeList containing the single Node at index 1
The
owner Property
The owner property is the equivalent of jQuery’s
prevObject.
var btns = $$('button');
btns.style.owner === btns; // true
btns.style returns an array of styles and
owner gives you back the
NodeList which
style was mapped from.
NodeList.js Compatability
My library is compatible with all of the major new browsers, as detailed below.
|Browser
|Version
|FireFox
|6+
|Safari
|5.0.5+
|Chrome
|6+
|IE
|9+
|Opera
|11.6+
Conclusion
Now we can finally work with a useful
NodeList object!
For about 4k minified you get all the functionality mentioned above, and plenty more which you can learn all about in the GitHub repository of NodeList.js.
Since NodeList.js uses the browser as a dependency, there won’t be any upgrading to do. Whenever browsers add new methods/properties to DOM elements, you’ll automatically be able to use those methods/properties via NodeList.js. All of which means the only deprecation you’ll ever need to worry about are the methods that browsers get rid of. These are usually ones that are in very low use, because we can’t break the web.
So what do you think? Is this a library that you’d consider using? Are there any important features missing? I’d love to hear from you in the comments below.
