Baljeet's articles
How to Set CSS Margins and Padding (And Cool Layout Tricks)
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi explains the use of CSS margins vs padding, the box model, bleeding and collapsing margins, and concludes with some cool layout tricks.
A Comprehensive Look at jQuery DOM Traversal
By Baljeet Rathi,
Learn how to select elements that are parents, children, or siblings of an element, and more! Baljeet Rathi explains jQuery's many DOM traversal methods.
Writing Element Queries Today Using EQCSS
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi looks at how we can use element queries today using the EQCSS plugin, along with the advantages and disadvantages of doing so.
Spectre: A Lightweight CSS Framework
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi has a brief overview of the Spectre CSS framework, followed by some guidance to help you get started quickly.
A Comprehensive Look at jQuery Selectors
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi takes an in-depth look at the many jQuery Selectors available. Learn how to select DOM elements by id, class name, attributes and much more!
A History of CSS Image Replacement
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi explores the history of the many CSS image replacement techniques used by web developers to this day and looks at their pros and cons.
A Comprehensive Look at Events in jQuery
By Baljeet Rathi,
Almost all user interactions can be captured as events. Baljeet Rathi takes a comprehensive look at how to handle events in jQuery.
A CSS Multi-column Layout Tutorial for Beginners
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi introduces the different properties that make up the CSS Multi-column layout module, and how they can be used in responsive designs.
Introduction to Stage.js
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi introduces you to Stage.js, a lightweight and open-source JavaScript library that you can use for cross-platform 2D HTML5 game development.
CSS Gradients: A Syntax Crash Course
By Baljeet Rathi,
The spec now includes 4 types of CSS gradients. Baljeet Rathi takes you through a crash course on all four, with syntax examples and demos.