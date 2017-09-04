How to Tell if React is the Best Fit for Your Next Project

JavaScript By Maria Antonietta Perna, September 04, 2017

React eases the development of snappy, event-driven user interfaces that are fast at responding to state changes. This is particuarly important considering users expect web apps to feel smooth and seamless like native apps. In this article, you'll learn about what React is good at and what makes it work. This should provide you with the context required to decide if this library could be a good fit for your next project, and whether you should learn React.