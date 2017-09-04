Skip to main content

Maria Antonietta Perna

Maria Antonietta Perna is a teacher and technical writer. She enjoys tinkering with cool CSS standards and is curious about teaching approaches to front-end code. When not coding or writing for the web, she enjoys reading philosophy books, taking long walks, and appreciating good food.

Maria Antonietta's articles

How to Tell if React is the Best Fit for Your Next Project

By Maria Antonietta Perna,

React eases the development of snappy, event-driven user interfaces that are fast at responding to state changes. This is particuarly important considering users expect web apps to feel smooth and seamless like native apps. In this article, you'll learn about what React is good at and what makes it work. This should provide you with the context required to decide if this library could be a good fit for your next project, and whether you should learn React.