Sending Emails in PHP with PHPMailer
By Narayan Prusty, Tonino Jankov,
Tonino and Narayan show how to use PHPMailer - a dead simple email sending library for PHP. Send email from your local machine or an SMTP relay easily!
By Mike Citarella,
Mike Citarella looks at the best ways to organize your email accounts and to prevent spam, offering up his own preferred solution in Bulc Club.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Connecting to IMAP and SMTP from PHP in order to filter, identify, and reply to recruiter spam - the inbox blight of any decent developer!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie goes through the quick process of extending Laravel's mail driver so that emails can easily be logged into the database
By Sarmad Sabih,
Sarmad Sabih demonstrates configuring Amazon's Simple Email Service with Rails, allowing you a cheap email solution from your app.
By Irene Fatyanova,
Irene Fatyanova walks readers through the complete checklist for getting your first email campaign out the door.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris Pitt looks at SparkPost, talks to their devangelist, and demonstrates a simple integration, building the foundation for more complex posts
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces ProtonMail, a free, web-based, encrypted email service based in Switzerland.
By Ralph Mason,
Spicing up your emails with Markdown is easy with Markdown Here, a simple extension for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Thunderbird, Evernote, WordPress and more.
By Adam Roberts,
Adam explains how to leave email behind and collaborate better with HipChat, a popular chat app for teams.
By Charles Costa,
In this article, Charles Costa shows you the various ways WordPress can integrate with external SMTP services to increase reliability when sending email.
By Lauren Holliday,
We spend so much time buried in emails that SitePoint decided to compile a list of the 16 best email tools. The result is the ultimate email toolkit.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Email is an old technology that seems to be outgrowing it's plain text roots. But is it time for web forms in email?
By Jacob McMillen,
With an ever-growing list of quality plugins, WordPress can be tailor made for lead capture, turning your WordPress site into an email marketing machine.
By Collins Agbonghama,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Agbonghama Collins took email marketing service Sendy for a spin — and we have five more licenses to give away.
By Charles Costa,
There are many myths surrounding best practices in email marketing. Charles exposes a few of these and explains that what works for you is most important.
By Lukas White,
This article explains how to send email using Node.js.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc takes a look at Google Inbox - Google's UI replacement for Gmail. What's new, and what's worth trying? Tune in to find out!
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
These Gmail add-ons will help you get through your email faster, follow up more consistently and manage client relationships more effectively.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Gmail is one of the most popular email services, but it has drawbacks: targeted ads, and you have to pay to use your own domain. Here are some alternatives.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces MailCatcher, the simple SMTP server designed to catch all emails going out of your app
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning is a daily email, short and sweet, filled with links to the most important and interesting stuff we've found on the web. It's mainly focused on the web dev world, but we do mix it up with links to more general - but still interesting - stuff.
By Thien Tran Duy,
Learn how to send confirmation emails with Phalcon and Swift via Gmail
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn to use a beacon image to track your email, website or Github page analytics
By Miles Burke,
In this article, Miles Burke shares his secrets to email success.
By Craig Buckler,
SitePoint takes a closer look at The HTML Email Boilerplate, a new project which could help you create HTML emails which work in a variety of applications.
By Mathew Patterson,
