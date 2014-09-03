Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
Adam's articles
How to Force Windows to Delete a File
By Adam Roberts,
Sometimes Windows will become convinced a given file is in use by a program and prevent it from being deleted. Here are two ways to get around that issue.
How to Use Service Workers to Communicate Across Browser Tabs
By Adam Roberts, Tim Evko,
Front-end lead Tim Evko discusses things he's focused on lately, including a new use for service workers. Part of a Versioning interview series.
Blockchain: Exciting, Maybe World-Changing. Also, Overrated
By Adam Roberts, Bruno Skvorc,
Blockchain and Solidity developer and consultant Bruno Skvorc explains why blockchain is a potential game-changer, but also overrated.
Introducing the SitePoint Blockchain Newsletter
By Adam Roberts,
Either being hailed as a game-changer or derided as hype, blockchain is everywhere. But it’s hard to get trustworthy, unbiased news & tutorials about it.
Announcing the SitePoint Blockchain Newsletter!
By Adam Roberts,
Blockchain tech is useful for more than cryptocurrency. Our new newsletter will highlight developments in the field, and ways to get started yourself.
Announcing Versioning 2.0
By Adam Roberts,
Learn more about the future of SitePoint's Versioning newsletter.
Learning Angular: Everything You Need to Get Started
By Adam Roberts,
A handy collection of resources that provides you with everything you need to know to start building Angular apps.
Website Hosting: Everything You Need to Get Started
By Adam Roberts,
A one-stop shop that’ll give you all the information you need to get started with hosting your next big project.
How to Learn React: Everything You Need to Get Started
By Adam Roberts,
No matter where you are on your journey, the best React content you need is here - take a look and dive in!
SitePoint Is Now on HTTPS
By Adam Roberts,
SitePoint is now more secure. Managing editor Adam Roberts explains how and why we made the move.
How SitePoint Uses Slack
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts explains how SitePoint makes use of Slack, the chat app sweeping the media, tech and business worlds.
Versioning: Behind the Scenes
By Adam Roberts,
Versioning editor Adam Roberts explains how the project went from an idea, to a popular email newsletter, to a new curation community.
Empty Your Inbox and Improve Collaboration with HipChat
By Adam Roberts,
Adam explains how to leave email behind and collaborate better with HipChat, a popular chat app for teams.
Learn Better and Show Off Easier, Thanks to Bluehost and SitePoint Premium
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts outlines a great new deal from Bluehost and SitePoint Premium. Sign up for Bluehost's Starter plan for $3.50/month and get a year's free SitePoint Premium access.
Find Awesome Assets to Help Your Site Shine on Creative Market
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts outlines how Creative Market can help you find beautiful, useful design resources for your next big project
Want to Level Up Your Career? Try Coding School
By Adam Roberts,
Learning to code is hugely valuable, but not everyone learns best from books or videos. If that's you, here's a look at another option: a coding bootcamp
An Evil, Genius Glitter Delivery Site Goes for Gold
By Adam Roberts,
ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com is a bonafide viral phenomenon. Now the glitter bombing service can be yours, after the founder put it up for auction on Flippa.
All I Want for Christmas: If Hemingway Wrote JavaScript
By Adam Roberts,
As part of our Christmas giveaway series, Adam Roberts took a look at coding/literature book If Hemingway Wrote JavaScript — we have a copy to give away.
Share Your Christmas Wishes and Win!
By Adam Roberts,
Let us know what you'd like for Christmas and go into the draw to win a free year at Learnable, our learning platform.
Giveaway: Join Us at FutureStack14!
By Adam Roberts,
The second annual FutureStack conference is happening on October 8 and 9 in San Francisco, and we'd love to see you there!
body (HTML element)
By Adam Roberts,
border-bottom (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts,
In this article, we will talk about border-bottom(CSS Element). The border-bottom shorthand property sets border-bottom-width to the bottom side of an element simultaneously.
Class Selector (CSS selector)
By Adam Roberts,
CSS Layout and Formatting
By Adam Roberts,
embed (HTML element)
By Adam Roberts,
Giveaway: Free Themes from Gridgum
By Adam Roberts,
It can be hard to find high-quality WordPress and Bootstrap themes that are also fully responsive. Fortunately, Gridgum has you covered.
getElementsByTagName (W3C DOM Core method)
By Adam Roberts,
Selector Grouping
By Adam Roberts,
coords (HTML attribute)
By Adam Roberts,
border-style (CSS property)
By Adam Roberts,