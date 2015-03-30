Lauren's articles
How To Get Rejected By YC And Move On: A Proven Framework
By Lauren Holliday,
I just got rejected from YC. Here's my stupidly honest story about rejection and a few lessons you don't have to learn the hard way.
The Billion Dollar Question: Who is the New Steve Jobs?
By Lauren Holliday,
In this article, the author goes through great lengths to find the next Steve Jobs.
Why Native Advertising is Hotter Than Jennifer Lawrence
By Lauren Holliday,
Here's a few reasons - backed by stats - that you should invest in native advertising. We also provided native advertising examples.
October’s Editorial Theme: The Struggle
By Lauren Holliday,
Have you experienced "The Struggle" as Ben Horowitz calls it? If you have, we want you to write a piece on SitePoint for October's Theme: The Struggle.
This is What I Learned After Watching Videos for 48 Hours
By Lauren Holliday,
Here's some of my favorite quotes for entrepreneurs, extracted from 48 hours of videos from the most successful entrepreneurs in history.
Laugh Your Way to More Sales: How to be Funny
By Lauren Holliday,
Here's a short but definitive guide on how to be funny because even Kanye loves a good joke or two.
The 4 Hardest Lessons for Startups to Learn
By Lauren Holliday,
Google. Zen99. Zirtual. Homejoy. We can learn a lot from these companies. Here are the 4 hardest lessons for startups to learn.
The 30 Best Websites to Learn Marketing for Free
By Lauren Holliday,
Here's our list of the 30 best online resources to learn digital marketing. Ready, set, learn!
The Top 18 Finds This Week
By Lauren Holliday,
Here's my top 18 finds (blog posts and tools) this past week. I hope they help you as much as they've helped me.
How to Make Your Blog Post Go Viral
By Lauren Holliday,
Have you wondered how to make your blog post go viral? You're in luck because I just packed this blog post with the best content distribution tactics today.
How to Get Ideas: A Proven Framework for Success
By Lauren Holliday,
There is a proven technique for producing great ideas. This guide will teach you how to get ideas through by using a proven framework.
How to Deal With Slow Times at Work
By Lauren Holliday,
Are you noticing you have a bunch of free time that you don't know what to do with? Then this post is for you. Learn 9 tasks to keep you busy.
Confessions of a SitePoint Editor
By Lauren Holliday,
I've read more bad writing than good writing, and significantly more bad pitches than good pitches. Here is what you can do to get published, from an editor
Social Media Certifications: Useful or Useless?
By Lauren Holliday,
Companies are infiltrating the Internet with social media courses. Where can you find these offerings; is it even worth your time to research the options?
The Ultimate Writing Toolkit: 22 Awesome Writing Tools
By Lauren Holliday,
In this list, we compiled 22 awesome writing tools, including the best posts, tools, resources and platforms for writers to visit online.
Key Takeaways From Google Phantom Update
By Lauren Holliday,
While you were freaking out about Mobilegeddon, webmasters were hit by the Google Phantom update. Read this to learn more about the algorithm tweak.
Delete Your Facebook Business Page Already
By Lauren Holliday,
Is Facebook even worth it for businesses anymore? I don't think so, especially after the Facebook algorithm change 2015. Do you agree or disagree?
Three Ways To Prove “Clients From Hell” Wrong With Data
By Lauren Holliday,
Are you sick of dealing with clients from hell? Prove to them they're wrong using a data analytics tool like Hotjar.
A Crash Course on Getting Stellar Client Testimonials
By Lauren Holliday,
This is the only guide you need to collecting the best client testimonials. We tell you everything you need to know about conducting client exit interviews.
The Ultimate Email Toolkit: 16 Fantastic Email Tools
By Lauren Holliday,
We spend so much time buried in emails that SitePoint decided to compile a list of the 16 best email tools. The result is the ultimate email toolkit.
What Paul Jarvis Can Teach Us about Building a Business
By Lauren Holliday,
“The first step is stop listening to advice:” An interview with freelancer turned entrepreneur Paul Jarvis, who teaches freelancers how to build businesses.