Christopher's articles
How to Build an Indoor Office Map with WRLD
In this tutorial, we’re going to design and use an indoor map (also known as a floorplan, if you're going to be pedantic about it like a Dwight Schrute).
Build George Costanza’s Bathroom Finder using WRLD
This fun tutorial takes the George Costanza's brilliant idea and makes it a reality. We build a bathroom finder app using WRLD's 3D mapping platform.
Build a Dynamic 3D Map with WRLD 3D
Set in the World of 24 with Jack Bauer, this tutorial takes you on an epic, but easy to follow journey, to build a dynamic 3D map using WRLD.
How to Read Big Files with PHP (Without Killing Your Server)
Christopher Pitt shows how to read and write large files efficiently, using of streams and generators to remove an entire category of application errors.
Procedurally Generated Game Terrain with React, PHP, and WebSockets
Chris uses ReactJS, PHP, and Websockets to demonstrate how we can procedurally generate game terrain for our rip-off of Stardew Valley!
Game Development with React and PHP: How Compatible Are They?
Chris bootstraps a basic Stardew-Valley-like game in this game development with PHP post, using an async server, preprocessors, and ReactJS!
ReactJS in PHP: Writing Compilers Is Easy and Fun!
Christopher Pitt is back with another esoteric use case in PHP land - building custom compilers! Here he builds one which can process ReactJS code in PHP!
How to Write JavaScript-Style Test Watchers in PHP
Chris writes test watchers: auto-compiling PHP from Preprocess files, and auto-testing after every file-change. No need to manually run PHPUnit ever again!
What Is Snapshot Testing, and Is It Viable in PHP?
Chris explains what snapshot testing is on some ReactJS code, before applying it to PHP and giving you something to think about when you close this tab!
How to Scan Fingerprints with Async PHP and React Native
In this comprehensive and advanced tutorial, Chris shows us how to scan fingerprints with Async PHP and React Native. The future is here!
How Privileged Are Programmers? Are You a John, Too?
Chris shares the anecdote of his past John-ness, describing, commenting, and deconstructing how privileged programmers are. Do you know Johns? Are you one?
Writing Async Libraries – Let’s Convert HTML to PDF
Chris goes through the whole process of building a PHP async library for converting HTML to PDF - magical stuff!
How to Make Modern PHP More Modern? With Preprocessing!
Chris adds some unexpected functionality to PHP, and all without custom extensions or recompiling. Let's unlock the power of macros and preprocessors!
Home-Made Twitter and Gmail Notifications with PHP and Arduino
Chris hacks together a live-notification LED device with Arduino and PHP, notifying you of new Gmails or Tweets, and more!
The Delicious Evils of PHP
Chris looks into two of the most feared and hated core functions of PHP: exec and eval. But are they really that evil?
You Don’t Know Jacks: Learn to Make Your Code More Secure
Christopher Pitt explores Codiscope's Jacks, a service that provides you with security warnings and education as you develop.
Event Sourcing in a Pinch
Chris explains what event sourcing is, how to use it, when to apply it, and why. Check out this advanced DDD pattern in an easy to learn format!
Is It Possible to Write and Run PHP Code on an iPad?
Christopher Pitt demonstrates a cool and somewhat practical travel lifehack on how to develop PHP apps on an iPad with some neat dedicated apps!
Modding Minecraft with PHP – Buildings from Code!
Chris shows us how we can connect PHP to Minecraft in a way that lets us create terrains and buildings from PHP code!
Building a JavaScript 3D Minecraft Editor
Chris Pitt shows how to make a basic 3D Minecraft editor with mostly vanilla JS and some clever CSS, that will later be used to edit a real Minecraft world.
9 Hot Tips to Enhance Your Spark Experience
Chris has been using Spark for a while now, and he's compiled a list of 9 tips you shouldn't skip if you want your Spark experience to start a proper fire
PHP, Arduino, And… Minecraft? Connecting an Arduino to PHP!
Chris connects an Arduino to PHP and reads the log output to signal a LED on a certain condition, completing the real world Minecraft door-alarm
PHP, Arduino And… Minecraft? Combining Minecraft with PHP!
Chris Pitt combines Minecraft and PHP to prime the ground for an Arduino implementation, culminating in a real world alarm for a Minecraft door!
Hacking the Fitbit – Emulating a Pager for Twitter DMs!
Chris makes his cheap Fitbit vibrate on new Twitter DMs - emulated pager AND a silent wake-up alarm? WIN!
Finding Differences in Images with PHP
Chris Pitt was building a testing suite which compares screenshots of websites before/after. For that, he needed image diffing. See how he did it!
Building a SparkPost Client: TDD with PhpUnit and Mockery
Chris Pitt starts developing a new PHP package with TDD practices in mind - using PhpUnit and Mockery all the way. Check it out!
Starting a Business with Laravel Spark
Chris Pitt goes from zero to hero in a post detailing the process of building an actual business app from scratch with Laravel Spark!
What is SparkPost?
Chris Pitt looks at SparkPost, talks to their devangelist, and demonstrates a simple integration, building the foundation for more complex posts
Fun and Functional Programming in PHP with Macros
Christopher Pitt dives deeper into PHP macros, using them to add some functional programming to PHP!
Drunk with the Power of Composer Plugins
Composer recently went into beta and made plugin development much easier. Chris Pitt shows you how by developing an "evil" data-snooping plugin!