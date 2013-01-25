Matthew's articles
PHP Authorization with JWT (JSON Web Tokens)
By Miguel Ibarra Romero, Matthew Setter,
Need to authenticate requests to a server? Learn what JWTs are and how to use them instead of sessions to authenticate your users via API calls.
Form Validation with PHP
By Iain Tench, Matthew Setter,
Need to collect data through a web form? Learn the basics of how to set up PHP to collect user-submitted data that you can then store or send via email.
Testing PHP Code with Atoum – an Alternative to PHPUnit
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter takes an introductory look at atoum - an alternative to PHPUnit with an interesting twist
Writing PHP Git Hooks with Static Review
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter take a look at Static Review - a framework for writing git hooks, so you can do hook inspections on your files on certain git actions!
How I Set Up My Mac Development Machine
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter explains how he sets up his Mac OS X development machine, from text editors like Sublime Text, to version control tools like SourceTree
Better Responsive Website Testing in Google Chrome
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter shows us how to make responsive website testing a breeze with two Chrome-based tools.
Are FTP Programs Secure?
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter considers the security implications of transferring files over FTP - a common practice among developers, and how the process can be improved.
How Do You Work With Other People’s Code?
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter discusses the best approach to working with other people's code, an often fraught task for developers.
Essentials of LDAP with PHP
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter explains the basics of LDAP and how you can use it with PHP to store structured contact data
6 Real-World Networking Tips for Developers
By Matthew Setter,
Online networking can only take you so far, sometimes you need to press the flesh in person. Matthew Setter has some advice for devs wanting to network IRL.
Arrays, Slices and Basic OOP in Go
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Arrays, Slices and Basic OOP in Go. They're different from what you're used to in dynamic languages, but very powerful.
Scaffolding an Application with Phalcon
By Matthew Setter,
Learn to use Phalcon to start your PHP application.
Go: Building Web Applications With Beego – Part 2
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter wraps up his Beego series with part 2 of an in-depth tutorial on building web apps in Go, Google's server-side language.
Go: Building Web Applications with Beego
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces Beego - a web application framework for the Go language. Learn how to get started building web apps in Go.
Email Debugging with MailCatcher
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces MailCatcher, the simple SMTP server designed to catch all emails going out of your app
Unit Testing with GuzzlePHP
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter talks Unit Testing with GuzzlePHP - mocking responses and enqueuing requests in a spawned NodeJS server
Politics Often Hold the Community Back
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter wraps up the interview series by interviewing Bruno Skvorc, and adding in Gary Hocken's answers too.
Getting Started with Go
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces Golang (or Go), the impressive programming language from Google
Interview: Tom Oram and Rob Allen
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter interviews Tom Oren and Rob Allen on whether great apps can be built in PHP, and their approaches to doing so
Can Great Apps Be Written in PHP – An Interview Series
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter lays the foundations for a series of interviews with companies which use PHP in production on high capacity projects
Composer Cheatsheet
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Composer Cheatsheet - a tool specifically designed to give you the summary of all the awesomeness Composer provides
Build Virtual Machines Easily with PuPHPet – Part 2
By Matthew Setter,
Learn more about PuPHPet, an online GUI to quickly build PHP enabled virtual machines
Build Virtual Machines Easily With PuPHPet
By Matthew Setter,
Learn how to build and use virtual machines in minutes, with PuPHPet
One-click App Deployment with Server-side Git Hooks
By Matthew Setter,
Learn to use git hooks to set up automatic deployment for your PHP applications
Inattention Blindness – Missing the Obvious
By Matthew Setter,
You've been staring at code for hours when a coworker comes over and finds the problem instantly. Inattention blindness was most likely at play.
OXID eSales – The E-Commerce Platform that Just Works! Part 3
By Matthew Setter,
This is the last part of OXID eSales. We’re going to get some experience with OXID by writing a custom module to extend its core functionality.
OXID eSales – The E-Commerce Platform that Just Works! Part 2
By Matthew Setter,
This is the second part of OXID eSales. We're going to learn how themes work in OXID and how we can write new ones by extending its default theme.
OXID eSales – The E-Commerce Platform that Just Works! Part 1
By Matthew Setter,
In this 3 part tutorial, You’ll learn the introduction to OXID; and you’ll see how to get up and running with a basic installation of OXID.
Introduction to Git – Round 2 (Advanced)
By Matthew Setter,
Here's some of the advanced Git topics that you may or may not come across as a part of your normal development workflow.