Michelle Nickolaisen is a freelancer writer based in Austin, Texas. She also helps out freelancers and entrepreneurs with productivity, systems and business savvy at Bombchelle.
How to Earn Passive Income by Creating Digital Info Products
Freelance income has its ups and downs. Info products can help you diversify your income--and they're easy to create. Here's how to get started.
Avoid Scope Creep by Managing Your Projects Better
Michelle Nickolaisen discusses a few problems every freelancer runs into, and how to avoid them by managing your own projects more effectively.
KPIs for Freelancers
As the old management saying goes: “What gets measured, grows.” Freelancers are notorious for being less-than-organized. Setting KPIs can help you to grow.
Video: How to Build a Freelance Business in 90 Days
In this screencast Michelle Nickolaisen how to get your freelance business up and running in 90 days.
Getting Clients from Social Media: 4 Things You Need to Fix
Michelle runs us through 4 mistakes that you may be making in your social media efforts and explains how to fix them!
Pitching Your SaaS to the Media
If you want to have your new app reviewed by a blogger or the media, you're going to need a good pitch. Michelle shows us what makes a good pitch.
How to Land More Clients with LinkedIn Publishing
10 Unusual Ways to Find New Clients
Free Yourself From the Hourly Trap with Productized Services
"Productized services" are bundles of related services sold for a set price. This approach can help you charge more and get away from billing by the hour.
Three Freelance Proposal Mistakes That Are Losing You Business
Creating your freelance proposal is just the first step. To get your proposal accepted, you need to know how to present it and follow up with the client.
Freelancers: Bad Time Estimates Are Killing Your Profits
Bad time estimates are a major reason why many freelancers are overworked and underpaid. This step-by-step plan will help you earn a liveable wage.
The Remote Work Survival Guide: 14 Essential Tools and Tips
If you're not working with remote clients or team members yet, you will be someday soon. Remote work requires a new set of communication skills and tools.
Freelancers: Increase Your Profits 75% in 8 Simple Steps
This guide and 8-step client follow up checklist will help you spend less time marketing your services--and increase your income at the same time.
End Inbox Overwhelm With These 10 Gmail Add-ons
These Gmail add-ons will help you get through your email faster, follow up more consistently and manage client relationships more effectively.
5 Steps to an Endless Supply of Freelance Gigs
It's easy to get so caught up in your current projects that you forget to line up more freelance jobs for the future. These five steps will help.