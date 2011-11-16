As Director of Bam Creative, and Chairperson of the Australian Web Industry Association, Miles spends his time managing his business or speaking about managing businesses. Recently awarded as one of the top Western Australian entrepreneurs under 40 years old, Miles can also be found writing at his blog.
Miles's articles
Five Lessons, 10 Years On …
Miles Burke shares his story about his thoughts to his future self.
Social Saturation Sucks
Set Boundaries: It’s OK to Say “No” to Clients
10 Ways Your Business Blog Sucks
Many of us try our best to write engaging content. However your blog sucks if it suffers from any of these 10 issues.
Olympic Lessons for Your Business: Run Rings Round Your Competitors
Six Reasons to Take That Break
Three Reasons I Sucked at Freelancing
Great Ideas—without the Risk!
Proposal sent, now what?
Challenge: More Profits in Less Time
Build a Billion Dollar App
The news is all over the web; that social network approaching their IPO, have spent a little coin buying a smaller social mobile app. If you haven't heard, Facebook have just spent one billion dollars buying Instagram.
Eight Timeline Tips for Your Brand
Are you looking to increase your brand's impact on Facebook? Check out these eight fantastic tips to find out what you can do.
Another Secret to Email Success
In this article, Miles Burke shares his secrets to email success.
Six Steps to Winning Clients and Influencing People
Student to Freelancer? Don’t Do It!
Testimonials that Really Work
In this article, Miles Burke shows how important client testimonials can be.
Increasing Responses Using Split Testing Basics
Interview that Departing Client
5 Reasons Prospects Don’t Like Your Website
Invest a Few Hours and Make Thousands!
20 Must-Do Business Boosters for 2012
Boost Your E-commerce Sales with One Letter
Reflect on 2011, Plan for 2012
Looking Ahead to 2012
Miles Burkes looking back at 2007 where he wrote an article. In his article, He suggested 10 goals that you could use as a basis for your own list.
It’s Not About You, It’s About Me
The Year That Was
Look for Opportunities, Wherever They Are
Handling Youth Signups on Your Website
SEO is Dead
Google Plus for Business
