Irene Fatyanova
Irene Fatyanova is a content writer who loves reporting on the latest web design and online marketing trends, WordPress and eCommerce solutions. Apart from writing tech articles, she’s keen on photography and has a couple of cool Photoshop image retouching tricks up her sleeve.
Irene's article
The Ultimate Guide for Creating Email Campaigns in 2016
Entrepreneur
By Irene Fatyanova,
Irene Fatyanova walks readers through the complete checklist for getting your first email campaign out the door.