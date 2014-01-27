Thien's articles
How to Run Multiple Versions of PHP on One Server
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien Tran Duy explains how you can run multiple versions of PHP on one server actively, each with its own extensions environment.
How to Install Custom PHP Extensions on Heroku
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien explains how you can install custom PHP extensions on Heroku - in this example, we install the Phalcon Framework
Getting Started with PHP Extension Development via Zephir
By Thien Tran Duy,
Thien Tran Duy explains how we can get started with PHP Extension development through Zephir, the new language from the Phalcon team
Building a Simple Blog App with MongoDB and PHP
By Thien Tran Duy,
Build a simple CRUD app with MongoDB in PHP - Thien Tran Duy explains how
Sending Confirmation Emails with Phalcon and Swift
By Thien Tran Duy,
Learn how to send confirmation emails with Phalcon and Swift via Gmail