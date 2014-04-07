Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
Sam's articles
25+ JavaScript Shorthand Coding Techniques
By Michael Wanyoike, Sam Deering,
Become a faster developer and check out this guide to shorthand JavaScript coding techniques, with longhand versions for comparison.
10 jQuery HTML5 Audio Players
By Michael Wanyoike, Sam Deering,
List of jQuery HTML5 Audio players available today, allows native audio streaming - something that your visitors would enjoy while they are on your webpage
5 jQuery Print Page Options
By Simon Codrington, Sam Deering,
Did you ever wonder how possible is to use jQuery to create a page button? Check out our 10 jQuery-made “print page” button/option tutorials.
13 jQuery SelectBox/Drop-down Plugins
By Simon Codrington, Sam Deering,
Web developers always need SelectBox and Drop-down menus, so we've compiled a list of 13 of the best jQuery Selectbox/Drop-down Plugins.
10 jQuery Panorama Image Display Plugins
By Thomas Greco, Sam Deering,
Let your visitors enjoy endless website images by integrating these jQuery Panorama Image Display plugins to create Virtual Tours, Panorama Viewers/Scrolling.
10 jQuery Form Validation Plugins
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
10 jQuery Form Validation Plugins to help sooth your head from all that serious head bashing over your form validation errors. Let jQuery do all the hard work.
10 jQuery File Upload Plugins
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
10 Awesome jQuery File Upload Plugins to upload files Ajax style. File upload plugins are easy to integrate to upload files to your forms or web pages.
jQuery’s JSONP Explained with Examples
By James Hibbard, Sam Deering,
How to use jQuery's JSONP to get around the cross domain issues when loading external scripts by using an AJAX request that has a callback function.
10 jQuery Text Highlighter Plugins
By Julian Kühnel, Sam Deering,
Julian Motz presents 10 jQuery text highlighter plugins that make it easier for users to search for specific terms in web pages and apps.
6 jQuery Infinite Scrolling Demos
By Jérémy Heleine, Sam Deering,
Pagination seems too cumbersome for some and infinite scrolling is where many are headed. Here are 6 jQuery infinite scrolling demos to get you started.
10 jQuery Horizontal Scroll Demos & Plugins
By Ritesh Kumar, Sam Deering,
Some people still like to scroll both ways. Here are 10 jQuery horizontal scroll demos and plugins to help things run smoothly.
4 jQuery Digital Signature Plugins
By Sam Deering,
6 of the Best Retina Display jQuery Plugins & Demos
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Grab-Bag: 10 New Plugins
By Sam Deering,
Whether you're keen on using jQuery to display photos, chats, Instagram feeds, or lists, this grab-bag of recent jQuery plugins has something for everyone. 1. jQuery googleslides A jQuery plugin to display your Google Photos. 2. jquery.JamCity jquery.JamCity v. 2.0.0
The Best Instagram jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
My Top 5 jQuery Filter & Sort Plugins
By Sam Deering,
There are so many jQuery plugins for filtering and sorting, here are five current favorites of Sam Deering, which offer a variety of features and effects.
Top 6 jQuery HTML5 Placeholder Plugins
By Sam Deering,
Here is a collection of useful placeholder plugins for jQuery. There are plenty out there but these are the best we've found.
10 of the Best jQuery Mobile Device Plugins
By Sam Deering,
It's never been more important to make sure your site or web app play nicely on the mobile web. Here are some excellent jQuery plugins that will help.
10 Social Sharing jQuery Plugins You May Have Missed
By Sam Deering,
There are no shortage of ways to encourage your users to share your content. Here are 10 of the best jQuery plugins to help you manage social sharing.
jQuery Grab-Bag: 10 New Plugins
By Sam Deering,
Whether it's panoramic vistas, scatter plots or realistic-looking credit cards, this jQuery plugins roundup should have something for everyone.
10 New Random jQuery Plugins: May 2014 Edition
By Sam Deering,
In our '10 New Random jQuery Plugins: May 2014 Edition' we're giving you another set of random plugins because you can't seem to get enough of them!
4 Detect DarkLight Background jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
5 jQuery Color Swatch-Ribbon Plugins
By Sam Deering,
10 Random jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
In today's 10 Random jQuery Plugins, we are giving you another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins because we've heard that you want some more!
Scott Hanselman on Virtual Machines, JavaScript and Assembler
By Sam Deering,
In this article, SitePoint shares Scott Hanselman's video discussing about Javascript, Virtual Machines and Assemblers.
5 Progress Loading Lines (YouTube Style) jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
5+ Pixelate and Image Blur jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
5 New Premium jQuery Plugins 2014
By Sam Deering,
jQuery Quiz Questions 31-40
By Sam Deering,
Following on from jQuery Quiz Questions 21-30 here are questions 21-30. Hopefully you might learn something new about jQuery you didn’t know before.
5 New Touch Enabled jQuery Plugins 2014
By Sam Deering,