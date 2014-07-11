4 jQuery Digital Signature Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
There are plenty of ways to allow users to draw a signature in a browser window, many involving clever jQuery plugins. Everything is going digital and this is the future we must all look forward to. Here are the best digital signature plugins I’ve found.
1. jSignature
A jQuery plugin that simplifies creation of a signature capture field in a browser window, allowing a user to draw a signature using mouse, pen, or finger. Check out a demo.
2. Signature Pad
A jQuery plugin for assisting in the creation of an HTML5 canvas based signature pad. Records the drawn signature in JSON for later regeneration. Check out a demo.
3. jQuery UI Signature
A jQuery UI plugin that captures or draws a signature. It requires the jQuery UI widget and mouse modules and needs the excanvas.js add-in for older IE versions.
4. jSignature
A jQuery plugin for adding web signature functionality. Check out a demo.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
