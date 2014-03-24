Skip to main content

10+ Interesting Web Development Finds February 2014

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Some interesting web development stuff was found in February. Here are the finds. Enjoy! =)

Also see:

1. JavaScript.is (Sexy)

Learn everything about modern web application development with JavaScript and HTML5.

Javascriptissexy.jpg
Source + Demo

2. The Web Can Do That!?

Adventures Into HTML5

The-Web-Can-Do-That.jpg
SourceDemo

3. ionic

Create amazing apps: The beautiful, open source front-end framework for developing hybrid mobile apps with HTML5.

Ionic.jpg
SourceDemo

4. Snippet Repo

A members-only code repository to share useful code snippets.

Snippet-Repo.jpg
Source + Demo

5. Koding

A New Way For Developers To Work

Koding.jpg
Source + Demo

6. searls

Unrequired love – a discussion on JavaScript.

searls.jpg
Source + Demo

7. SideWaffle

The SideWaffle extension adds a bunch of useful Snippets, Project- and Item Templates to Visual Studio. The purpose is to make your daily work in Visual Studio a richer and more productive experience.

SideWaffle.jpg
Source + Demo

8. Codility

Guided programming course: Our objective is to offer a series of hands-on coding lessons to everyone with basic programming knowledge and an interest in discovering the world of coding algorithms. Every lesson will provide you with programming tasks to help you discover the ins and outs of algorithms while coding for yourself.

Codility.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Strafork

Style your very own User Interface with Strapfork’s easy-to-use Visual Editor. Not good at design? The wizard will guide you step by step through the User Interface design process. Are you a designer? Use the advanced mode to adjust every single detail and generate your CSS.

Strafork.jpg
Source + Demo

10. Glimpse

Shows execution timings, server configuration, request data and more, all in browser, with no changes to your application code.

Glimpse.jpg
Source + Demo

11. HotTowel-Angular

Creates a great starting point for building a Single Page Application (SPA). Out of the box it provides a modular structure for your code, view navigation, data binding, separation of services, and simple but elegant styling. Hot Towel provides everything you need to build a SPA, so you can focus on your app, not the plumbing.

HotTowel-Angular.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns