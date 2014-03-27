10 jQuery Responsive Demos
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In this post is a collection of 10 jQuery Responsive Demos you may find very interesting! Help yourself and check them out.. Enjoy! ;)
Also see:
1. Flexisel
The responsive image carousel with options specifically available for adapting the carousel for mobile and tablet devices.
2. Animated Responsive Image Grid
Cycling through a set of images in a responsive grid.
3. Camera slideshow
Is an open source project, based on Diapo slideshow. A free jQuery slideshow with many effects and transitions…
4. Isotope
An exquisite jQuery plugin for magical layouts. Enables filtering, sorting, and dynamic layouts.
5. Response.js
A jQuery plugin that provides tools for building performance-optimized, mobile-first responsive websites. Its breakpoint sets use HTML5 data attributes to dynamically swap markup based on breakpoints so that rich content can be served progressively.
6.LAYERSLIDER 5
A premium multi-purpose slider for creating image galleries, content sliders, and mind-blowing slideshows with must-see effects. It uses cutting edge technologies to provide the smoothest experience that’s possible, and it comes with more than 200 preset 2D and 3D slide transitions.
7. Custom responsive grid
It’s easy to extend the basic grid styles into a custom responsive layout by using CSS media queries to adjust the layout and design across various screen width breakpoints.
8. Elastislide
A Responsive Image Carousel
9. Jssor Slider
Is responsive touch swipe javascript slider, Responsive Web Design (RWD) is a new web design approach aimed at crafting sites to provide an optimal viewing experience-easy reading and navigation with a minimum of resizing, panning, and scrolling-across a wide range of devices (from desktop computer monitors to mobile phones).
10. ThumbFx
Responsive jQuery & HTML5 Thumbnail Effects
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns