In this post is a collection of 10 jQuery Responsive Demos you may find very interesting! Help yourself and check them out.. Enjoy! ;)

1. Flexisel

The responsive image carousel with options specifically available for adapting the carousel for mobile and tablet devices.



2. Animated Responsive Image Grid

Cycling through a set of images in a responsive grid.



3. Camera slideshow

Is an open source project, based on Diapo slideshow. A free jQuery slideshow with many effects and transitions…



4. Isotope

An exquisite jQuery plugin for magical layouts. Enables filtering, sorting, and dynamic layouts.



5. Response.js

A jQuery plugin that provides tools for building performance-optimized, mobile-first responsive websites. Its breakpoint sets use HTML5 data attributes to dynamically swap markup based on breakpoints so that rich content can be served progressively.



6.LAYERSLIDER 5

A premium multi-purpose slider for creating image galleries, content sliders, and mind-blowing slideshows with must-see effects. It uses cutting edge technologies to provide the smoothest experience that’s possible, and it comes with more than 200 preset 2D and 3D slide transitions.



7. Custom responsive grid

It’s easy to extend the basic grid styles into a custom responsive layout by using CSS media queries to adjust the layout and design across various screen width breakpoints.



8. Elastislide

A Responsive Image Carousel



9. Jssor Slider

Is responsive touch swipe javascript slider, Responsive Web Design (RWD) is a new web design approach aimed at crafting sites to provide an optimal viewing experience-easy reading and navigation with a minimum of resizing, panning, and scrolling-across a wide range of devices (from desktop computer monitors to mobile phones).



10. ThumbFx

Responsive jQuery & HTML5 Thumbnail Effects



