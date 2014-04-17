5 Progress Loading Lines (YouTube Style) jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Today, here is a list of 5 Progress Loading Lines (YouTube Style) jQuery Plugins , an interesting idea as seen on YouTube! love using this on Angular SPA apps when switching between views. =)
1. nanobar
Very very lightweight progress bars (~730 bytes gzipped). No jQuery needed.
2. NProgress
Slim progress bars for Ajax’y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.
3. jquery.ytLoad
A youtube inspired, simple, lightweight jQuery plugin to visualize ajax progress.
4. PACE
Automatic page load progress bar.
5. Smooth Progress Bar Loading Effect With jQuery
A simple progress bar with smooth loading effects with jQuery, HTML5 and CSS3. A little bit codes required. With this plugin, you can set your web page to redirect to another page while loading complete.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns