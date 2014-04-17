Today, here is a list of 5 Progress Loading Lines (YouTube Style) jQuery Plugins , an interesting idea as seen on YouTube! love using this on Angular SPA apps when switching between views. =)

1. nanobar

Very very lightweight progress bars (~730 bytes gzipped). No jQuery needed.



Source + Demo

2. NProgress

Slim progress bars for Ajax’y applications. Inspired by Google, YouTube, and Medium.



SourceDemo1Demo2

3. jquery.ytLoad

A youtube inspired, simple, lightweight jQuery plugin to visualize ajax progress.



SourceDemo

4. PACE

Automatic page load progress bar.



SourceDemo

5. Smooth Progress Bar Loading Effect With jQuery

A simple progress bar with smooth loading effects with jQuery, HTML5 and CSS3. A little bit codes required. With this plugin, you can set your web page to redirect to another page while loading complete.



SourceDemo