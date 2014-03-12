Make Animated Explainer Videos With MakeWebVideo

In all the noise about social media, people sometimes forget the importance of videos in promoting your business. Facebook, Twitter and Google+ have their roles but YouTube is none the less popular. It usually trends within the top ten websites on Alexa.

Pat Flynn of Smart Passive Income is one of the most popular promoters of the idea to be everywhere. In addition to being on the usual suspects – Facebook, Twitter, Google+ – you should also be on YouTube, iTunes, etc., he says.

Different people have different interests and spend their time on different sites. By being everywhere you will tap into as many people as possible and spread the word about your business.

Let’s focus on animated explainer videos. If you want to create a professional video to promote your website and business, then we recommend you try MakeWebVideo.

If you hire a professional graphics designer to create an explainer video for you, you’ll have to pay him thousands of dollars. But with MakeWebVideo you can get the same quality of videos in just a few dollars.

Here is how that’s possible.

MakeWebVideo has a large library of video templates which were designed by professional video producers. You can then visit the store, browse through the library and select the video template which you like the best. Then you can customize the video with your own text, images, footage and choose which background music you would like to be played.

First of all, all this process is very easy. You don’t need to have a degree in design to create a video for yourself. Just visit their templates library and browse through the different categories. The categories range from Cartoon videos to 3D design videos, from ink effect to slideshows, etc.

Then it is fast and quick. The entire workflow just takes 30 minutes. The process works online and is completely managed by the person designing the video i.e. you. You don’t have to wait to seek the approval of site admins or anyone else.

The cost of a video starts from $29. But you can also create videos for free. This is ideal for previewing how your video looks. Then when you are satisfied with the overall look and design of the video you can make a purchase and get the video in high definition with no watermarks.

The video and the player will be hosted on the MakeWebVideo website which will save the hosting space of your website. It is very easy to share and embed the video on your website and it plays well on all sorts of computers and iOS devices.

You can also download the watermarked videos if you want and then upload them on YouTube or share with friends on Facebook and Twitter to garner their feedback. The file will be in MP4 format or WEBM.

MakeWebVideo guarantees your satisfaction and if by any chance you don’t feel satisfied they will refund you your money or will allow you an option to create another video.

Go and try this online video production tool and let me know what you think in the comments below.