Today’s post is a list of 5 jQuery Color Swatch-Ribbon Plugins for your web development needs! Worth checking out ;)

1. jquery.swatches

This is a jQuery plugin that turns a single div into a sweet color swatch (aka, color pallette).



SourceDemo

2. MakeColors

Making annoying rainbows in javascript



Source + Demo

3. Jquery Ribbon Plugin

No need to worry about hassle of adjusting width and height of css ribbons.this plugin ribbon can wrap around any divs. Just write few lines code and get any divs wrapped with ribbon.



SourceDemo

4. Responsive Colored Header/Footer Ribbon

This is simple, easy-to-use, fast Javascript plugin for Responsive, Colored Header Ribbon’s on your website. It seperates rainbow element to proportional colored cells given by the user. You can use it in header, footer, menus, sidebars and etc.



SourceDemo

5. jQuery Color Swatch

A jQuery color swatch plugin.



Source + Demo