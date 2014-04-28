5 jQuery Color Swatch-Ribbon Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Today’s post is a list of 5 jQuery Color Swatch-Ribbon Plugins for your web development needs! Worth checking out ;)
1. jquery.swatches
This is a jQuery plugin that turns a single div into a sweet color swatch (aka, color pallette).
2. MakeColors
Making annoying rainbows in javascript
3. Jquery Ribbon Plugin
No need to worry about hassle of adjusting width and height of css ribbons.this plugin ribbon can wrap around any divs. Just write few lines code and get any divs wrapped with ribbon.
4. Responsive Colored Header/Footer Ribbon
This is simple, easy-to-use, fast Javascript plugin for Responsive, Colored Header Ribbon’s on your website. It seperates rainbow element to proportional colored cells given by the user. You can use it in header, footer, menus, sidebars and etc.
5. jQuery Color Swatch
A jQuery color swatch plugin.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns