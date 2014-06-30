Skip to main content

The Best Instagram jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Instagram is a photo sharing social network with a minimal web-presence and a focus on mobile. Using the service’s API, these jQuery plugins bring the sepia-toned network to the web.

1. Pongstagr.am

A jQuery plugin that lets you display your Instagram media to your website using Bootstrap Front-end styles and modal-plugin.

Pongstagr-am1.jpg

2. SpectagramJS

An easy-to-use jQuery plugin that uses the Instagram API to fetch and display user information and popular or tagged photo feeds inside your web application or site.

SpectagramJS.jpg

3. Instafeed.js

A dead-simple way to add Instagram photos to your website. No jQuery required, just plain ‘ol javascript.

Instafeed-JS.jpg

4. Instagram jQuery Plugin

A simple jQuery plugin to show a list of Instagram photos.

Instagram-jQuery.jpg

5. InstaStream.js

A simple jQuery plugin to stream pictures from Instagram

InstaStream.jpg

6. jQuery Social Stream

This plugin includes Facebook, Twitter, Google + & LinkedIn links to make you social network streams more interactive, help promote your social network posts and boost your traffic. Check out a demo

jQuery-Social-Stream.jpg

7. InstaSlider

A jQuery Slider plugin that populates with images from instagram.

InstaSlider.jpg

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

