The Best Instagram jQuery Plugins

Instagram is a photo sharing social network with a minimal web-presence and a focus on mobile. Using the service’s API, these jQuery plugins bring the sepia-toned network to the web.
1. Pongstagr.am
A jQuery plugin that lets you display your Instagram media to your website using Bootstrap Front-end styles and modal-plugin.
2. SpectagramJS
An easy-to-use jQuery plugin that uses the Instagram API to fetch and display user information and popular or tagged photo feeds inside your web application or site.
3. Instafeed.js
A dead-simple way to add Instagram photos to your website. No jQuery required, just plain ‘ol javascript.
4. Instagram jQuery Plugin
A simple jQuery plugin to show a list of Instagram photos.
5. InstaStream.js
A simple jQuery plugin to stream pictures from Instagram
6. jQuery Social Stream
This plugin includes Facebook, Twitter, Google + & LinkedIn links to make you social network streams more interactive, help promote your social network posts and boost your traffic. Check out a demo
7. InstaSlider
A jQuery Slider plugin that populates with images from instagram.
