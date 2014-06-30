The Best Instagram jQuery Plugins

Instagram is a photo sharing social network with a minimal web-presence and a focus on mobile. Using the service’s API, these jQuery plugins bring the sepia-toned network to the web.

1. Pongstagr.am

A jQuery plugin that lets you display your Instagram media to your website using Bootstrap Front-end styles and modal-plugin.

2. SpectagramJS

An easy-to-use jQuery plugin that uses the Instagram API to fetch and display user information and popular or tagged photo feeds inside your web application or site.

3. Instafeed.js

A dead-simple way to add Instagram photos to your website. No jQuery required, just plain ‘ol javascript.

4. Instagram jQuery Plugin

A simple jQuery plugin to show a list of Instagram photos.

5. InstaStream.js

A simple jQuery plugin to stream pictures from Instagram

6. jQuery Social Stream

This plugin includes Facebook, Twitter, Google + & LinkedIn links to make you social network streams more interactive, help promote your social network posts and boost your traffic. Check out a demo

7. InstaSlider

A jQuery Slider plugin that populates with images from instagram.