In this post is a list of 4 Detect DarkLight Background jQuery Plugins. They are pretty useful for websites with dynamic backgrounds where light is used on dark backgrounds and dark used on light background.
1. BackgroundCheck
Automatically switch to a darker or a lighter version of an element depending on the brightness of images behind it.
2. colourBrightness.js
A lightweight and easy-to-use jQuery plugin that determines if the background colour of an element is light or dark.
3. jquery.adaptive-backgrounds.js
A simple jQuery plugin to extract the dominant color of an image and apply it to the background of its parent element.
4. getImageBrightness
Brightness detection script.
