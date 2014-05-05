Skip to main content

4 Detect DarkLight Background jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

In this post is a list of 4 Detect DarkLight Background jQuery Plugins. They are pretty useful for websites with dynamic backgrounds where light is used on dark backgrounds and dark used on light background.

1. BackgroundCheck

Automatically switch to a darker or a lighter version of an element depending on the brightness of images behind it.

BackgroundCheck.jpg
Source + Demo

2. colourBrightness.js

A lightweight and easy-to-use jQuery plugin that determines if the background colour of an element is light or dark.

colourBrightness-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

3. jquery.adaptive-backgrounds.js

A simple jQuery plugin to extract the dominant color of an image and apply it to the background of its parent element.

Adaptive-Background-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

4. getImageBrightness

Brightness detection script.

getImageBrightness.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

