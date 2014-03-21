Another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins for your web development needs! Worth checking out. MitItUp is really cool ;)

1. MixItUp

A jQuery filter and sort plugin that works with your layout.



Source + Demo

2. DarkTooltip

A simple customizable tooltip with confirm option and effects.



SourceDemo

3. Cytoscape.js

A JavaScript graph library for analysis and visualisation (compatible with CommonJS/Node.js, AMD/Require.js, jQuery 1.4+, Bower, and plain JavaScript)



SourceDemo

4. ExplorerCanvas

Modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome and Opera support the HTML5 canvas tag to allow 2D command-based drawing. ExplorerCanvas brings the same functionality to Internet Explorer. To use, web developers only need to include a single script tag in their existing web pages.



Source + Demo

5. retina.js

An open source script that makes it easy to serve high-resolution images to devices with retina displays



Source + Demo

6. slugg

Make strings url safe



Source + Demo

7. MakeColors

Making annoying rainbows in javascript



Source + Demo

8. rowGrid.js

A small, lightweight jQuery plugin for placing items in straight rows.



SourceDemo

9. Wallop Slider

Another bloody slider.



Source + Demo

10. Progress.js

ProgressJs is a JavaScript and CSS3 library which help developers to create and manage progress bar for every objects on the page.



SourceDemo