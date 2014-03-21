Skip to main content

10 Random jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins for your web development needs! Worth checking out. MitItUp is really cool ;)

1. MixItUp

A jQuery filter and sort plugin that works with your layout.

MixItUp.jpg
Source + Demo

2. DarkTooltip

A simple customizable tooltip with confirm option and effects.

DarkToolTip.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Cytoscape.js

A JavaScript graph library for analysis and visualisation (compatible with CommonJS/Node.js, AMD/Require.js, jQuery 1.4+, Bower, and plain JavaScript)

Cytoscape-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

4. ExplorerCanvas

Modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome and Opera support the HTML5 canvas tag to allow 2D command-based drawing. ExplorerCanvas brings the same functionality to Internet Explorer. To use, web developers only need to include a single script tag in their existing web pages.

ExplorerCanvas.jpg
Source + Demo

5. retina.js

An open source script that makes it easy to serve high-resolution images to devices with retina displays

Retina-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

6. slugg

Make strings url safe

Slugg.jpg
Source + Demo

7. MakeColors

Making annoying rainbows in javascript

MakeColors.jpg
Source + Demo

8. rowGrid.js

A small, lightweight jQuery plugin for placing items in straight rows.

rowGrid-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

9. Wallop Slider

Another bloody slider.

Wallop-Slider.jpg
Source + Demo

10. Progress.js

ProgressJs is a JavaScript and CSS3 library which help developers to create and manage progress bar for every objects on the page.

Progress-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns