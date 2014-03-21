10 Random jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins for your web development needs! Worth checking out. MitItUp is really cool ;)
1. MixItUp
A jQuery filter and sort plugin that works with your layout.
2. DarkTooltip
A simple customizable tooltip with confirm option and effects.
3. Cytoscape.js
A JavaScript graph library for analysis and visualisation (compatible with CommonJS/Node.js, AMD/Require.js, jQuery 1.4+, Bower, and plain JavaScript)
4. ExplorerCanvas
Modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome and Opera support the HTML5 canvas tag to allow 2D command-based drawing. ExplorerCanvas brings the same functionality to Internet Explorer. To use, web developers only need to include a single script tag in their existing web pages.
5. retina.js
An open source script that makes it easy to serve high-resolution images to devices with retina displays
6. slugg
Make strings url safe
7. MakeColors
Making annoying rainbows in javascript
8. rowGrid.js
A small, lightweight jQuery plugin for placing items in straight rows.
9. Wallop Slider
Another bloody slider.
10. Progress.js
ProgressJs is a JavaScript and CSS3 library which help developers to create and manage progress bar for every objects on the page.
