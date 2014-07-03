Skip to main content

jQuery Grab-Bag: 10 New Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Whether you’re keen on using jQuery to display photos, chats, Instagram feeds, or lists, this grab-bag of recent jQuery plugins has something for everyone.

1. jQuery googleslides

A jQuery plugin to display your Google Photos.

jQuery-Googleslides.jpg

2. jquery.JamCity

jquery.JamCity v. 2.0.0

jQuery-JamCity.jpg

3. ChatJS

A full-featured, lightweight, Facebook style jQuery plugin for instant messaging. ChatJS also comes with a server side implementation for ASP.NET/SignalR out of the box.

ChatJS.jpg

4. Pongstagr.am

It is a jQuery plugin that lets you display your Instagram media to your website using Bootstrap Front-end styles and modal-plugin.

Pongstagr-am.jpg

5. List.js

Tiny, invisible and simple, yet powerful and incredibly fast vanilla Javascript that adds search, sort, filters and flexibility to plain HTML lists, tables, or anything. Check out a demo

List-JS.jpg

6. SmarTicker

A Smart jQuery Rss Feed Reader & News Ticker Plugin.

SmarTicker.jpg

7.BitSet.js

A Bit-Vector implementation in JavaScript

BitSet-JS.jpg

8. Bootstrap YouTube Popup Player Plugin

This plugin does what its name suggests, and does it well. Check out a demo. Requirements: You will need Bootstrap v3.0.0 or above. Bootstrap CSS and JavaScript (complete or modal). jQuery Library which is required by Bootstrap.

Bootstrap-YouTube-Popup-Player.jpg

9. BrainFitness Bogglex

HTML5 BrainFitness BoggleX. Similar to the style of popular games like Letterpress, Ruzzle, Scramble and Boggle.

BrainFitness-Bogglex.jpg

10. BttrLazyLoading

A jQuery plugin that allows your web application to only load images within the viewport. It also allows you to have different version of an image for 4 different screen sizes. Check out a demo.

BttrLazyLoading.jpg

