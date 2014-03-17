In this post is a weekly set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins you may find very useful. Check them out! :)

1. pixelate.js

jQuery plugin to pixelate images and, optionally, reveal on hover.



SourceDemo

2. Seriously.js

A real-time, node-based video effects compositor for the web built with HTML5, Javascript and WebGL.



Source + Demo

3. iosscripts

Premium Desktop & Mobile jQuery Plugins



Source + Demo

4. intention.js

Offers a light-weight and clear way to dynamically restructure HTML in a responsive manner.



Source + Demo

5. croppic

Is an image cropping jquery plugin that will satisfy your needs and much more.



Source + Demo

6. jQuery.PointAt

A simple jQuery plugin for pointing at stuff.



Source + Demo

7. device.js

Makes it easy to write conditional CSS _and/or_ JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS, MeeGo), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile)



SourceDemo

8. textillate.js

Combines some awesome libraries to provide a ease-to-use plugin for applying CSS3 animations to any text.



Source + Demo

9. jStepper

A jQuery plugin by EmKay usable for making a numeric textfield value easy to increase or decrease.



Source + Demo

10. Sticker.js

A Javascript library that allows you to create a Sticker Effect.



SourceDemo