10 Random jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

In this post is a weekly set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins you may find very useful. Check them out! :)

1. pixelate.js

jQuery plugin to pixelate images and, optionally, reveal on hover.

Pixelate-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

2. Seriously.js

A real-time, node-based video effects compositor for the web built with HTML5, Javascript and WebGL.

Seriously-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

3. iosscripts

Premium Desktop & Mobile jQuery Plugins

iosscripts1.jpg
Source + Demo

4. intention.js

Offers a light-weight and clear way to dynamically restructure HTML in a responsive manner.

Intention-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

5. croppic

Is an image cropping jquery plugin that will satisfy your needs and much more.

Croppic1.jpg
Source + Demo

6. jQuery.PointAt

A simple jQuery plugin for pointing at stuff.

jQuery-PointAt.jpg
Source + Demo

7. device.js

Makes it easy to write conditional CSS _and/or_ JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS, MeeGo), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile)

Device-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

8. textillate.js

Combines some awesome libraries to provide a ease-to-use plugin for applying CSS3 animations to any text.

Textillate-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

9. jStepper

A jQuery plugin by EmKay usable for making a numeric textfield value easy to increase or decrease.

jStepper.jpg
Source + Demo

10. Sticker.js

A Javascript library that allows you to create a Sticker Effect.

Sticker-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

