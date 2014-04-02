jQuery Quiz Questions 21-30

Following on from jQuery Quiz Questions 11-20 here are questions 21-30. Hopefully you might learn something new about jQuery you didn’t know before. Once more if you find any mistakes please feel free to leave a comment with corrections. Enjoy!

Question 21

Which of the following values is/are valid value(s) of secondArgument in addClass(‘turnRed’, secondArgument); function, if we use jQuery UI library?

Answers

‘fast’

slow

1000ms

‘1000ms’

3000

Correct Answers

‘fast’

‘1000ms’

3000

Question 22

is() function ___ the current selection against an expression.

Answers

checks

filters

gets

converts

Correct Answer

checks

API: http://api.jquery.com/is

Question 23

What does $('tr.rowClass:eq(1)'); return?

Answers

One element set which is the first row of the first table.

One element set which is the second row of the first table.

A set of tr tags which have “rowClass:eq(1)” class.

A set of tr tags which have “eq(1)” class.

Correct Answer

One element set which is the second row of the first table.

see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/EHbJq/3/

Question 24

innerHeight function returns the inner height of an element, ___ the border, ___ the margin and ___ the padding.

Answers

excludes, excludes, excludes

includes, excludes, includes

excludes, excludes, includes

includes, includes, includes

Correct Answer

excludes, excludes, includes

API: http://api.jquery.com/innerHeight/

Question 25

Consider the following code snippet:

var message = 'Message'; $('#id1').bind('click', { msg: message }, function (event) { alert(event.data.msg); }); message = 'New message'; $('#id2').bind('click', { msg: message }, function (event) { alert(event.data.msg); });

What does the alert box display if you click on “id1”?

Answers

Message

New Message

nothing

None of the above

Correct Answer

Message

see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/fhaDf/

Question 26

Which of the following functions will return an empty set when end() function is chained right after that function?

Answers

add

children

filter

remove

Correct Answer

remove

.remove() returns jQuery(document) which is classed as an empty set.

see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/bScnP/

Question 27

Which of the following seems to be correct for ajaxStart(function()) method as shown in the below Code?

$("#div1").ajaxStart(function1());

Answers

Method attaches a function to be executed before an Ajax request is sent.

Method attaches a function to be executed whenever any Ajax request begins.

Method attaches a function to be executed whenever an Ajax request begins and there is none already activated.

None of the above.

Correct Answer

Method attaches a function to be executed whenever an Ajax request begins and there is none already activated.

API: http://api.jquery.com/ajaxStart/

Question 28

Consider the following code snippet:

$('#div1').html().replace(/bad/, "good");

Answers

Replacing the “bad” word in the inner html of div1 with “good”.

Replacing the word containing “bad” in the inner html of div1 with “good”.

Replacing the first “bad” word in the inner html of div1 with “good”.

Replacing the first word containing “bad” in the inner html of div1 with “good”.

Correct Answer

Replacing the first word containing “bad” in the inner html of div1 with “good”.

see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/95Kv8/1/

Question 29

Consider the following code snippet:

$.map(array1, function1);

Which of the following arguments is/are valid arguments of function1?

Answers

The index of the element to be translated in array1.

The item to be translated.

Both a and b

function1 has no arguments.

Correct Answer

Both a and b

API: http://api.jquery.com/jquery.map/

Question 30

Which of the following values is/are valid argument(s) of eq() function?

Answers

1

‘2’

-1

Correct Answer

all of them.

see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/EBcqN/2/

API: http://api.jquery.com/eq/