6 of the Best Retina Display jQuery Plugins & Demos
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
High-resolution displays are becoming more and more common, with all kinds of devices achieving the so-called “Retina display” level. Your sites and apps need to look good at these screen resolutions, so here are some plugins that can help.
1. retina.js
An open source script that makes it easy to serve high-resolution images to devices with retina displays
2. Apple-like Retina Effect With jQuery
Here’s a jQuery plugin to achieve Retina-quality images. Check out a demo
3. Responsive Retina-Ready Menu
A colorful, Retina-ready and responsive menu inspired by the colors of the Maliwan manufacturer of the Borderlands game. The menu automatically changes to one of three different layouts depending on the browser window size: a “desktop” inline version, a two columns tablet-optimized version and a mobile version with a menu link to display and hide the navigation for smaller screens. Check out a demo
4. Picturefill
A Responsive Images approach that you can use. Check out a demo.
5. Arqam – Retina Responsive WP Social Counter Plugin
This plugin grabs the latest counts of your Fans/Followers etc from your Favorite Social Networks and then displays them on your Blog. It is the perfect solution to encourage more users to join your network. Check out a demo.
6. Make It Retina
A jQuery plugin for retina display. Check out a demo
