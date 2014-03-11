Good jQuery Plugin Template
This is a good starting point for your next jQuery Plugin. I have created a skeleton example https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/kp8bS/ for you to check out on jsfiddle also might be of help to you.
jQuery Plugin Template Code
/*!
jQuery [name] plugin
@name jquery.[name].js
@author [author name] ([author email] or @[author twitter])
@version 1.0
@date 01/01/2013
@category jQuery Plugin
@copyright (c) 2013 [company/person name] ([company/person website])
@license Licensed under the MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php) license.
*/
(function($){
var myPlugin, defaultOptions, __bind;
__bind = function(fn, me) {
return function() {
return fn.apply(me, arguments);
};
};
// Plugin default options.
defaultOptions = {
myvar1: 1,
myvar2: 2,
myvar3: 3
resizeDelay: 50
//etc...
};
myPlugin = (function(options) {
function myPlugin(handler, options) {
this.handler = handler;
// plugin variables.
this.resizeTimer = null;
// Extend default options.
$.extend(true, this, defaultOptions, options);
// Bind methods.
this.update = __bind(this.update, this);
this.onResize = __bind(this.onResize, this);
this.init = __bind(this.init, this);
this.clear = __bind(this.clear, this);
// Listen to resize event if requested.
if (this.autoResize) {
$(window).bind('resize.myPlugin', this.onResize);
};
};
// Method for updating the plugins options.
myPlugin.prototype.update = function(options) {
$.extend(true, this, options);
};
// This timer ensures that layout is not continuously called as window is being dragged.
myPlugin.prototype.onResize = function() {
clearTimeout(this.resizeTimer);
this.resizeTimer = setTimeout(this.resizeFunc, this.resizeDelay);
};
// Example API function.
myPlugin.prototype.resizeFunc = function() {
//...do something when window is resized
};
// Main method.
myPlugin.prototype.init = function() {
//...do something to initialise plugin
};
// Clear event listeners and time outs.
myPlugin.prototype.clear = function() {
clearTimeout(this.resizeTimer);
$(window).unbind('resize.myPlugin', this.onResize);
};
return myPlugin;
})();
$.fn.myPlugin = function(options) {
// Create a myPlugin instance if not available.
if (!this.myPluginInstance) {
this.myPluginInstance = new myPlugin(this, options || {});
} else {
this.myPluginInstance.update(options || {});
}
// Init plugin.
this.myPluginInstance.init();
// Display items (if hidden) and return jQuery object to maintain chainability.
return this.show();
};
})(jQuery);
refs:
https://raw.github.com/GBKS/Wookmark-jQuery/master/jquery.wookmark.js
https://github.com/GBKS/Wookmark-jQuery
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
