Good jQuery Plugin Template

This is a good starting point for your next jQuery Plugin. I have created a skeleton example https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/kp8bS/ for you to check out on jsfiddle also might be of help to you.

jQuery Plugin Template Code

/*! jQuery [name] plugin @name jquery.[name].js @author [author name] ([author email] or @[author twitter]) @version 1.0 @date 01/01/2013 @category jQuery Plugin @copyright (c) 2013 [company/person name] ([company/person website]) @license Licensed under the MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php) license. */ (function($){ var myPlugin, defaultOptions, __bind; __bind = function(fn, me) { return function() { return fn.apply(me, arguments); }; }; // Plugin default options. defaultOptions = { myvar1: 1, myvar2: 2, myvar3: 3 resizeDelay: 50 //etc... }; myPlugin = (function(options) { function myPlugin(handler, options) { this.handler = handler; // plugin variables. this.resizeTimer = null; // Extend default options. $.extend(true, this, defaultOptions, options); // Bind methods. this.update = __bind(this.update, this); this.onResize = __bind(this.onResize, this); this.init = __bind(this.init, this); this.clear = __bind(this.clear, this); // Listen to resize event if requested. if (this.autoResize) { $(window).bind('resize.myPlugin', this.onResize); }; }; // Method for updating the plugins options. myPlugin.prototype.update = function(options) { $.extend(true, this, options); }; // This timer ensures that layout is not continuously called as window is being dragged. myPlugin.prototype.onResize = function() { clearTimeout(this.resizeTimer); this.resizeTimer = setTimeout(this.resizeFunc, this.resizeDelay); }; // Example API function. myPlugin.prototype.resizeFunc = function() { //...do something when window is resized }; // Main method. myPlugin.prototype.init = function() { //...do something to initialise plugin }; // Clear event listeners and time outs. myPlugin.prototype.clear = function() { clearTimeout(this.resizeTimer); $(window).unbind('resize.myPlugin', this.onResize); }; return myPlugin; })(); $.fn.myPlugin = function(options) { // Create a myPlugin instance if not available. if (!this.myPluginInstance) { this.myPluginInstance = new myPlugin(this, options || {}); } else { this.myPluginInstance.update(options || {}); } // Init plugin. this.myPluginInstance.init(); // Display items (if hidden) and return jQuery object to maintain chainability. return this.show(); }; })(jQuery);

