My Top 5 jQuery Filter & Sort Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
There are so many jQuery plugins for filtering and sorting, but here are five of my current favorites, which offer a variety of features and effects.
1. Isotope
An exquisite jQuery plugin for magical layouts. Enables filtering, sorting, and dynamic layouts.
2. MixItUp
A jQuery plugin providing animated filtering and sorting
3. TinySort
A small and simple jQuery plugin that will sort any nodetype by it’s text- or attribute value, or by that of one of it’s children. Check out a demo
4. Quicksand
This plugin lets you reorder and filter items with a nice shuffling animation. Check out a demo
5. Shuffle
A jQuery plugin for sorting, filtering, and laying out a group of items. It’s performant, responsive, and fast.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns