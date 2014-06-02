Skip to main content

My Top 5 jQuery Filter & Sort Plugins

By Sam Deering

There are so many jQuery plugins for filtering and sorting, but here are five of my current favorites, which offer a variety of features and effects.

1. Isotope

An exquisite jQuery plugin for magical layouts. Enables filtering, sorting, and dynamic layouts.

isotope1.jpg

2. MixItUp

A jQuery plugin providing animated filtering and sorting

MixItUp1.jpg

3. TinySort

A small and simple jQuery plugin that will sort any nodetype by it’s text- or attribute value, or by that of one of it’s children. Check out a demo

TinySort.jpg

4. Quicksand

This plugin lets you reorder and filter items with a nice shuffling animation. Check out a demo

Quicksand.jpg

5. Shuffle

A jQuery plugin for sorting, filtering, and laying out a group of items. It’s performant, responsive, and fast.

Shuffle.jpg

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

