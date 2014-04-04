10+ Interesting Web Development Finds March 2014

Some interesting web development stuff was found in March 2014. Here are the finds. =)

1. Prerender.io

Allow your Javascript apps to be crawled perfectly by search engines.



SourceDemo

2. REUSABLE D3 CHARTS AND COMPONENTS

reD3 is a collection of reusable charts and components built with D3.js framework. It includes Line, Pie, Bar, Area, StackedArea, Bubble, Treemap and Heatmap charts which can be easily customized, extended and reused.



Source + Demo

3. FontPrep

The missing font generator.



SourceDemo

4. SPECIAL: ONE ON ONE WITH A HACKER

His fake name is “Earl Drudge”, an anagram of “Drug Dealer”. In early March 2014, he used some social engineering techniques and fake US federal documents to be granted full access to Chris’ servers.



Source

5. jqComponents

A web application framework that brings reusable GUI components, responsive layout and structure to jQuery powered web apps.



Source

6. Create amazing apps

The beautiful, open source front-end framework for developing hybrid mobile apps with HTML5.



SourceDemo

7. Duktape

An embeddable Javascript engine, with a focus on portability and compact footprint.



Source

8. JSCritic

Quickly check how well 3rd party script behaves.



Source

9.Using Media Queries in JavaScript

If you practice responsive design then you use a lot of media queries. Media Queries are a CSS feature that gives designers the power to add something like if statements. By this I mean that it allows you to apply rules only if the current page meets certain conditions. In this article I’ll show you how I use media queries in JavaScript.



Source

10. Backbone.js and Marionette.js w/ Derick Bailey

On this episode I talk with Derick Bailey, Backbone.js expert and author of the popular Marionette plugin for Backbone. Derick discusses organizing/refactoring jQuery as nice entry point into JavaScript MV* Frameworks.



Source

11. JScrambler

It is the fastest, strongest and more reliable solution to protect your JavaScript!



Source + Demo