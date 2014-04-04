Skip to main content

10+ Interesting Web Development Finds March 2014

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Some interesting web development stuff was found in March 2014. Here are the finds. =)

Also see:

1. Prerender.io

Allow your Javascript apps to be crawled perfectly by search engines.

Prerender-io.jpg
SourceDemo

2. REUSABLE D3 CHARTS AND COMPONENTS

reD3 is a collection of reusable charts and components built with D3.js framework. It includes Line, Pie, Bar, Area, StackedArea, Bubble, Treemap and Heatmap charts which can be easily customized, extended and reused.

reD3.jpg
Source + Demo

3. FontPrep

The missing font generator.

FontPrep.jpg
SourceDemo

4. SPECIAL: ONE ON ONE WITH A HACKER

His fake name is “Earl Drudge”, an anagram of “Drug Dealer”. In early March 2014, he used some social engineering techniques and fake US federal documents to be granted full access to Chris’ servers.

One-on-One-with-a-Hacker.jpg
Source

5. jqComponents

A web application framework that brings reusable GUI components, responsive layout and structure to jQuery powered web apps.

jqComponents.jpg
Source

6. Create amazing apps

The beautiful, open source front-end framework for developing hybrid mobile apps with HTML5.

Create-Amazing-Apps.jpg
SourceDemo

7. Duktape

An embeddable Javascript engine, with a focus on portability and compact footprint.

Duktape.jpg
Source

8. JSCritic

Quickly check how well 3rd party script behaves.

JSCritic.jpg
Source

9.Using Media Queries in JavaScript

If you practice responsive design then you use a lot of media queries. Media Queries are a CSS feature that gives designers the power to add something like if statements. By this I mean that it allows you to apply rules only if the current page meets certain conditions. In this article I’ll show you how I use media queries in JavaScript.

Media-Queries-in-JavaScript.jpg
Source

10. Backbone.js and Marionette.js w/ Derick Bailey

On this episode I talk with Derick Bailey, Backbone.js expert and author of the popular Marionette plugin for Backbone. Derick discusses organizing/refactoring jQuery as nice entry point into JavaScript MV* Frameworks.

Backbonejs-and-Marionettejs.jpg
Source

11. JScrambler

It is the fastest, strongest and more reliable solution to protect your JavaScript!

JScramble.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns