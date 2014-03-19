Automating Your Front-end Workflow with Yeoman 1.0 (Addy Osmani)

Description

Taken from 2013’a Future of Web Apps – http://futureofwebapps.com – Addy Osmani (Google) joined us to discuss Automating your Front-end Workflow’. rnrnWriting a modern web app these days can sometimes feel like a tedious process; frameworks, boilerplates, abstractions, dependency management, build processes..the list of requirements for a front-end workflow appears to grow each year. What if however, you could automate a lot of this? This session introduces you to the Yeoman workflow, a combination of three tools working in harmony to keep you productive on the front-end. Whether you’re using JavaScript or CoffeeScript, RequireJS or script tags, this workflow can help you spend less time on process and more time on what matters – building great web apps. We will walk-through how to use Yo – a scaffolding tool for creating apps, Bower – a package manager for client-side dependency management and Grunt – a popular task-based build tool.