Skip to main content

10 New Random jQuery Plugins February 2014

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

These plugins are new or have been updated in February 2014. There are some really good ones, ClassyCompare is awesome fun! :)

1. ClassyCompare

A jQuery plugin written by Marius Stanciu – Sergiu, a plugin that gives you the ability to compare two images (before and after, etc) via a nice interface.

ClassyCompare.jpg
Source + Demo

2. jQuery for Grails

Provides integration for the jQuery library with Grails JavascriptProvider

jQuery-for-Grails.jpg
Source + Demo

3. matchHeight

Makes the height of all selected elements exactly equal.

matchHeight.jpg
SourceDemo

4. GoUp

A jQuery scroll to top plugin.

GoUp.jpg
Source + Demo

5. croppic

Is an image cropping jquery plugin that will satisfy your needs and much more.

Croppic.jpg
Source + Demo

6. jQuery custom content scroller

Custom scrollbar plugin that’s fully customizable with CSS. Features vertical/horizontal scrolling, mouse-wheel support (via jQuery mousewheel plugin), scrolling buttons, scroll inertia with easing, auto-adjustable scrollbar length, nested scrollbars, scroll-to functionality, user defined callbacks and much more.

jQuery-Custom-Content-Scroller.jpg
Source + Demo

7. Avgrund Modal

Is a jQuery plugin for modal boxes and popups. It uses interesting concept showing depth between popup and page. It works in all modern browsers and gracefully degrade in those that do not support CSS transitions and transformations (e.g. in IE 6-9 has standard behavior).

Avgrund-Modal.jpg
Source + Demo

8. jQuery Pin It Button For Images

Highlights images on hover and adds a Pinterest “Pin It” button over them for easy pinning.

jQuery-Pin-It-Button.jpg
Source + Demo

9. Quailjs

Accessibility testing in the browser and on the server.

Quail-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

10. iosscripts

Premium Desktop + Mobile jQuery Plugins

iosscripts.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns