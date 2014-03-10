10 New Random jQuery Plugins February 2014
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
These plugins are new or have been updated in February 2014. There are some really good ones, ClassyCompare is awesome fun! :)
1. ClassyCompare
A jQuery plugin written by Marius Stanciu – Sergiu, a plugin that gives you the ability to compare two images (before and after, etc) via a nice interface.
2. jQuery for Grails
Provides integration for the jQuery library with Grails JavascriptProvider
3. matchHeight
Makes the height of all selected elements exactly equal.
4. GoUp
A jQuery scroll to top plugin.
5. croppic
Is an image cropping jquery plugin that will satisfy your needs and much more.
6. jQuery custom content scroller
Custom scrollbar plugin that’s fully customizable with CSS. Features vertical/horizontal scrolling, mouse-wheel support (via jQuery mousewheel plugin), scrolling buttons, scroll inertia with easing, auto-adjustable scrollbar length, nested scrollbars, scroll-to functionality, user defined callbacks and much more.
7. Avgrund Modal
Is a jQuery plugin for modal boxes and popups. It uses interesting concept showing depth between popup and page. It works in all modern browsers and gracefully degrade in those that do not support CSS transitions and transformations (e.g. in IE 6-9 has standard behavior).
8. jQuery Pin It Button For Images
Highlights images on hover and adds a Pinterest “Pin It” button over them for easy pinning.
9. Quailjs
Accessibility testing in the browser and on the server.
10. iosscripts
Premium Desktop + Mobile jQuery Plugins
Sam Deering
