Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
Sam's articles
Smashing Bundle: The Essential Coding for Web Design – only $24!
By Sam Deering,
Free Framework For WordPress – Cherry Framework
By Sam Deering,
10 New jQuery Plugins January 2014
By Sam Deering,
10 Random jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
Here's another set of 10 Random jQuery plugins you will find very useful. Check them out, especially jQuery.PointAt, CropZoom and iView plugins!
The State of jQuery 2014
By Sam Deering,
jQuery 1.11.0 RC1 and 2.1.0 RC1 Released
By Sam Deering,
Trickster for Mac: Quick access to your latest files – only $4.97
By Sam Deering,
Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 5/5)
By Sam Deering,
Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 4/5)
By Sam Deering,
Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 3/5)
By Sam Deering,
Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 2/5)
By Sam Deering,
10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins: January 2014 Edition
By Sam Deering,
10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins: January 2014 Edition - Here's another collection of 10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins. Really worth checking out!
Engage Your Customers with Product Images That Stand Out
By Sam Deering,
The Online Shopping Cart Of Avactis
By Sam Deering,
10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – DECEMBER 2013 (Part 2)
By Sam Deering,
10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – DECEMBER 2013 (Part 1)
By Sam Deering,
Top 25 jQuery Mobile Plugins of 2013
By Sam Deering,
10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins: December 2013 Edition
By Sam Deering,
10 New Cool Random jQuery plugins: Here is (yes more!) of Sitepoint's jQuery plugin recommendations. Check them out, and we hope you enjoy.
5 jQuery Text Rotate Arc Plugins
By Sam Deering,
5 HTML5 with Flash Fallback jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
5 HTML5 YouTube jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
5 HTML5 Video jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
10+ New Twitter Bootstrap 3 jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
Twitter Bootstrap 3 is friggin awesome! We've grabbed some of the best jQuery plugins which all support the latest version Bootstrap 3. Check them out!
15+ New jQuery Plugins November 2013
By Sam Deering,
5 Angular JS Seeds & Bootstrap Apps
By Sam Deering,
In this post we have collected 5 Angular JS Seeds and Bootstrap Apps for you angular webapp needs. Join us here at Sitepoint to know more about Angular JS. Enjoy!
10+ Cool Random jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering,
10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – NOVEMBER 2013 (Part 1)
By Sam Deering,
10 A/B Testing and Mutivariate Online Tools
By Sam Deering,
Eight Website Builders Which You Can Use
By Sam Deering,
5 Good jQuery Validate Form Demos
By Sam Deering,