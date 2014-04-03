Here is a collection of 10 New Random jQuery Plugins March 2014 we thought we would share! Icon picker is quite cool. Enjoy. =)

1. gifPauseXtrem

A tiny jQuery plugin to Pause animated GIFs



SourceDemo

2. jQuery Time Entry

A jQuery plugin that sets an input field up to pick a time value using a spinner.



Source + Demo

3. browserSwipe.js

Swipe your browser like you swipe your phone. This is a simple tool to allow for trackpad swipe events when you have disabled scrolling on your site.



SourceDemo

4. Ajaxify jQuery Plugin

Ajaxify your whole site out of the box.



Source + Demo

5. pixelate.js

jQuery plugin to pixelate images and, optionally, reveal on hover



SourceDemo

6. booklet jQuery Plugin

A jQuery tool for displaying content on the web in a flipbook layout. It was built using the jQuery library.



SourceDemo

7. Scroll Depth

A Google Analytics plugin for measuring page scrolling



Source + Demo

8. jQuery fontIconPicker

A small (1.58kb gzipped) jQuery plugin which allows you to include a simple icon picker with search and pagination inside your administration forms. The list of icons can be loaded manually using a SELECT field, loading an array of icons or directly from a Fontello config.json file.



SourceDemo

9. Slidebars

A jQuery plugin for quickly and easily implementing app-style revealing, overlay and push menus and sidebars into your website.



Source + Demo

10. Ridiculously Responsive Social Sharing Buttons

RRSSB is built with SASS, so you can easily customize it by tweaking a few variables. SVGs allow for tiny file size and retina support. Add or remove icons as you see fit — the rest will fill in automagically in the container.



SourceDemo