10 New Random jQuery Plugins March 2014
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Here is a collection of 10 New Random jQuery Plugins March 2014 we thought we would share! Icon picker is quite cool. Enjoy. =)
1. gifPauseXtrem
A tiny jQuery plugin to Pause animated GIFs
2. jQuery Time Entry
A jQuery plugin that sets an input field up to pick a time value using a spinner.
3. browserSwipe.js
Swipe your browser like you swipe your phone. This is a simple tool to allow for trackpad swipe events when you have disabled scrolling on your site.
4. Ajaxify jQuery Plugin
Ajaxify your whole site out of the box.
5. pixelate.js
jQuery plugin to pixelate images and, optionally, reveal on hover
6. booklet jQuery Plugin
A jQuery tool for displaying content on the web in a flipbook layout. It was built using the jQuery library.
7. Scroll Depth
A Google Analytics plugin for measuring page scrolling
8. jQuery fontIconPicker
A small (1.58kb gzipped) jQuery plugin which allows you to include a simple icon picker with search and pagination inside your administration forms. The list of icons can be loaded manually using a SELECT field, loading an array of icons or directly from a Fontello config.json file.
9. Slidebars
A jQuery plugin for quickly and easily implementing app-style revealing, overlay and push menus and sidebars into your website.
10. Ridiculously Responsive Social Sharing Buttons
RRSSB is built with SASS, so you can easily customize it by tweaking a few variables. SVGs allow for tiny file size and retina support. Add or remove icons as you see fit — the rest will fill in automagically in the container.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns