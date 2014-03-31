jQuery Quiz Questions 11-20
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Following on from jQuery Quiz Questions 1-10 here are questions 11-20. Hopefully you might learn something new about jQuery you didn’t know before. Once more if you find any mistakes please feel free to leave a comment with corrections. Enjoy!
Question 11
Which of the following is the correct way to check which key was pressed using jQuery?
Answers
-
$('#txtValue').keypress(function (event) { $('#txtvalue').alert((event.keyCode)); });
-
$(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) { alert(String.fromCharCode((event.keyCode))); });
-
$(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) { alert(fromCharCode((event.keyCode))); });
-
$(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) { $(‘#txtvalue’).alert((event.which)); });
Correct Answer
$(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) { $(‘#txtvalue’).alert((event.which)); });
API: http://api.jquery.com/keypress/
Question 12
Consider the following code snippet:
$('#ul1 li').on('click', function1); $('#ul1').after('
Is function1 executed if “lastLi” is clicked?
Answers
- yes
- no
Correct Answer
no. The .after() function adds the list item outside the UL tag.
Question 13
$("ul#myId > li");
What does the above statement return?
Answers
- A set of tags whose id is “li”.
- A set of tags which contains class “li”.
- A set of li tags which are children of ul tags that have “myId” class.
- A set of li tags which are children of ul tags that have “myId” id.
Correct Answer
A set of li tags which are children of ul tags that have “myId” id.
Question 14
Consider the following code snippet:
$('#table1').find('tr').filter(function (index) { return index % 3 == 0 }).addClass('firstRowClass');
The result of the above code snippet is ___.
Answers
- the rows of table1 at order 3n + 1 (n = 0, 1, 2, …) have class firstRowClass
- the rows of table1 at order 3n (n = 1, 2, …) have class firstRowClass
- all rows of table1 have class firstRowClass
- no rows of table1 have class firstRowClass
Correct Answer
the rows of table1 at order 3n + 1 (n = 0, 1, 2, …) have class firstRowClass
see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/zJW3B/
Question 15
Which of the following is the correct way to move an element into another element?
Answers
-
$('#source').prependTo('#destination');
-
$("#source").add("#destination");
-
$("#source").html("#destination");
-
$("#source").add().html().("#destination");
Correct Answer
$("#source").add("#destination");
Question 16
Consider the following code snippet:
$('span.item').each(function (index) {
$(this).wrap('
Item');
});
Essentially, what does this code snippet do?
Answers
- Wraps each span tag that has class item within a li tag.
- Inserts each span tag that has class item into a li tag.
- Inserts Item into each span that has item class.
- Replaces each span tag that has class item with a
- Item
.
Correct Answer
Wraps each span tag that has class item within a li tag.
see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/gv2vq/
Question 17
What is the result of the following code snippet?
jQuery.unique([1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 1]);
Answers
- [1, 2, 3].
- [3, 2, 1].
- [1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3].
- None of the above.
Correct Answer
[1, 2, 3].
see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/gkJsP/
Question 18
Consider the following code snippet:
$('#table1').find('tr').hide().slice(10, 20).show();
What is the result of this code snippet?
Answers
- Showing table1’s rows from 11th to 20th.
- Showing table1’s 20 rows from 10th.
- Deleting rows of table1 from 10th to 20th.
- Deleting 20 rows of table1 from 10th onward.
Correct Answer
Showing table1’s rows from 11th to 20th.
see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/MQjer/
Question 19
$("div").find("p").andSelf().addClass("border");
The statement adds class border to ___.
Answers
- all p tags enclosed in div tag
- all div tags and p tags in div tags
- all div tags
- all p tags
Correct Answer
all div tags and p tags in div tags
see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/eUBup/
Question 20
Which of the following statements return(s) a set of p tags that contain “jQuery”?
Answers
-
$('p:contains(jQuery)');
-
$('p:contains("jQuery")');
-
$('p:has("jQuery")');
- 1 and 2
- 1 and 3
Correct Answer
1 and 2
see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/cAnHC/
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
