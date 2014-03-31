Skip to main content

jQuery Quiz Questions 11-20

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Following on from jQuery Quiz Questions 1-10 here are questions 11-20. Hopefully you might learn something new about jQuery you didn’t know before. Once more if you find any mistakes please feel free to leave a comment with corrections. Enjoy!

Question 11

Which of the following is the correct way to check which key was pressed using jQuery?

Answers

  • $('#txtValue').keypress(function (event) {
    $('#txtvalue').alert((event.keyCode));
});

  • $(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) {
    alert(String.fromCharCode((event.keyCode)));
});

  • $(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) {
    alert(fromCharCode((event.keyCode)));
});

  • $(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) {
    $(‘#txtvalue’).alert((event.which));
});

Correct Answer

$(‘#txtValue’).keypress(function (event) {
    $(‘#txtvalue’).alert((event.which));
});

API: http://api.jquery.com/keypress/

 

Question 12

Consider the following code snippet:

$('#ul1 li').on('click', function1);
$('#ul1').after('
  • Last item
    • ');

    Is function1 executed if “lastLi” is clicked?

    Answers

    • yes
    • no

    Correct Answer
    no. The .after() function adds the list item outside the UL tag.

     

    Question 13

    $("ul#myId > li");

    What does the above statement return?

    Answers

    • A set of tags whose id is “li”.
    • A set of tags which contains class “li”.
    • A set of li tags which are children of ul tags that have “myId” class.
    • A set of li tags which are children of ul tags that have “myId” id.

    Correct Answer
    A set of li tags which are children of ul tags that have “myId” id.

     

    Question 14

    Consider the following code snippet:

    $('#table1').find('tr').filter(function (index) {
    return index % 3 == 0
}).addClass('firstRowClass');

    The result of the above code snippet is ___.

    Answers

    • the rows of table1 at order 3n + 1 (n = 0, 1, 2, …) have class firstRowClass
    • the rows of table1 at order 3n (n = 1, 2, …) have class firstRowClass
    • all rows of table1 have class firstRowClass
    • no rows of table1 have class firstRowClass

    Correct Answer
    the rows of table1 at order 3n + 1 (n = 0, 1, 2, …) have class firstRowClass
    see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/zJW3B/

     

    Question 15

    Which of the following is the correct way to move an element into another element?

    Answers

    • $('#source').prependTo('#destination');
    • $("#source").add("#destination");
    • $("#source").html("#destination");
    • $("#source").add().html().("#destination");

    Correct Answer

    $("#source").add("#destination");

     

    Question 16

    Consider the following code snippet:

    $('span.item').each(function (index) {
    $(this).wrap('
  • Item
    • ');
});

    Essentially, what does this code snippet do?

    Answers

    • Wraps each span tag that has class item within a li tag.
    • Inserts each span tag that has class item into a li tag.
    • Inserts Item into each span that has item class.
    • Replaces each span tag that has class item with a
    • Item

      • .

    Correct Answer
    Wraps each span tag that has class item within a li tag.
    see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/gv2vq/

     

    Question 17

    What is the result of the following code snippet?

    jQuery.unique([1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 1]);

    Answers

    • [1, 2, 3].
    • [3, 2, 1].
    • [1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3].
    • None of the above.

    Correct Answer
    [1, 2, 3].
    see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/gkJsP/

     

    Question 18

    Consider the following code snippet:

    $('#table1').find('tr').hide().slice(10, 20).show();

    What is the result of this code snippet?

    Answers

    • Showing table1’s rows from 11th to 20th.
    • Showing table1’s 20 rows from 10th.
    • Deleting rows of table1 from 10th to 20th.
    • Deleting 20 rows of table1 from 10th onward.

    Correct Answer
    Showing table1’s rows from 11th to 20th.
    see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/MQjer/

     

    Question 19

    $("div").find("p").andSelf().addClass("border");

    The statement adds class border to ___.

    Answers

    • all p tags enclosed in div tag
    • all div tags and p tags in div tags
    • all div tags
    • all p tags

    Correct Answer
    all div tags and p tags in div tags
    see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/eUBup/

     

    Question 20

    Which of the following statements return(s) a set of p tags that contain “jQuery”?

    Answers

    1. $('p:contains(jQuery)');
    2. $('p:contains("jQuery")');
    3. $('p:has("jQuery")');
    4. 1 and 2
    5. 1 and 3

    Correct Answer
    1 and 2
    see answer in action: https://jsfiddle.net/jquery4u/cAnHC/

     

    Sam Deering

    Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

