10 Social Sharing jQuery Plugins You May Have Missed

There are no shortage of ways to encourage your users to share your content. Here are 10 of the best jQuery plugins to help you manage social sharing.
1. RRSSB
Ridiculously Responsive Social Sharing Buttons. Check out a demo here.
2. Share
Share is a jQuery plugin that generates simple, light, flexible, and good-looking share button. Check out a demo here.
3. Flati Social Share Plugin in jQuery
Flati is a social share plugin written with jQuery library, designed with flat UI. Check out an example here.
4. Easy Social Share Buttons for WordPress
Share buttons for WordPress – exactly what the name suggests. A demo is available here.
5. Social
A jQuery plugin for listing profiles and sharing
6. Minishare
A really simple sharing widget by David Hewitson. The plugin is designed to be minimalist and does not require any FB SDKs or configuration of any kind.
7. HIDESHARE
A jQuery plugin for inserting social sharing functionality. Requires that Font-Awesome fonts and CSS be installed. A demo is available here.
8. Social Sidebars
A jQuery plugin For Animated Social Share Bar. A demo is here.
9. jQuery Social Share Buttons Plugin
Add social share buttons to ANY website with the jQuery Social Share Buttons plugin. A demo is here.
10. Sharrre
A jQuery plugin that allows you to create nice widgets sharing for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus (with PHP script) and more. Check out a demo here.
