10 of the Best jQuery Mobile Device Plugins

The mobile web grows in importance every year. Mobile access currently accounts for one in five web visits — by the end of 2014 it will exceed one in four, so it’s never been more important to make sure your site or web app play nicely on the mobile web. Here are some excellent jQuery plugins that will help.

1. iosscripts

A pair of touch-enabled, responsive jQuery content slider plugins – they come in both horizontal and vertical flavors.

2. Slip.js

Enables swiping and reordering lists of elements on touch screens, with no fuss. A tiny library by Kornel.

3. jQuery Finger

This plugin unifies click and touch events by removing the 300ms delay on touch devices.

4. Tocca.js

A super lightweight script (1kb) to detect via Javascript events like ‘tap’ ‘dbltap’ ‘swipeup’ ‘swipedown’ ‘swipeleft’ ‘swiperight’ on any kind of device.

5. rFrame

A responsive frame emulator to aid with mobile development.

6. Leader.js

This is a concept aimed at enabling the user to fill out a form as quickly and easily as possible on a mobile device.



Source

7. jQuery Mobile Date Navigation

This plugin provides navigation within a date range, either by a defined range (week, month and year). Ideal for querying information accurately by AJAX calls.

8. jQuery Navobile

A jQuery plugin that makes mobile navigation easy. This page is also a demo of the plugin, so go ahead resize your browser.

9. Responsive Mobile Menu

The easiest way to implement user-friendly responsive navigation optimized for mobile devices using HTML5, CSS3 and jQuery



Source

10. Photoswipe

A FREE HTML/CSS/JavaScript based image gallery specifically targeting mobile devices.



Source