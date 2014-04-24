Skip to main content

10 Random jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Today we are giving you another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins because we know you would like some more! So check them out and enjoy =) Feel free to leave comment as well or if you think we are missing some good ones out, as always you’d be welcomed to say so. ;)

1. ChickenDinner

A stupid little Jquery plugin to randomly load images from a client-side array via img tag or background-image.

ChickenDinner.jpg
SourceDemo

2. hover.css Tutorial and Introduction

A collection of CSS3 hover effects that can be easily applied to your own website’s elements, such as buttons, logos and featured images.

hover-css.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Flexisel

The responsive image carousel with options specifically available for adapting the carousel for mobile and tablet devices.

Flexisel1.jpg
Source + Demo

4. social

jQuery plugin for listing profiles and sharing

Social.jpg
SourceDemo

5. Real Shadow

Module that casts photorealistic shadows of any shape

Real-Shadow.jpg
SourceDemo

6. jQuery Social Timeline plugin

The DP Social Timeline plugin lets you retrieve status / posts / videos / images from different social networks in a timeline format from the newest to the oldest.

jQuery-Social-Timeline.jpg
Source + Demo

7. Roundabout

A jQuery plugin that easily converts unordered lists & other nested HTML structures into entertaining, interactive, turntable-like areas.

Roundabout.jpg
SourceDemo

8. isInViewport.js

An ultra-light jQuery plugin that tells you if an element is in the viewport but with a twist.

isInViewport-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

9. jPoll

jPoll, with an accompanying nettuts+ screencast, provides a ‘poll’ widget which can be used to ask your visitors a brief question. The widget will create and render a form inside a designated container and then monitor the form for submission.

jPoll.jpg
Source + Demo

10. Olly.js

A JavaScript library to convert URLs into embedable HTML.

Olly-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

