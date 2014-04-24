Today we are giving you another set of 10 Random jQuery Plugins because we know you would like some more! So check them out and enjoy =) Feel free to leave comment as well or if you think we are missing some good ones out, as always you’d be welcomed to say so. ;)

1. ChickenDinner

A stupid little Jquery plugin to randomly load images from a client-side array via img tag or background-image.



2. hover.css Tutorial and Introduction

A collection of CSS3 hover effects that can be easily applied to your own website’s elements, such as buttons, logos and featured images.



3. Flexisel

The responsive image carousel with options specifically available for adapting the carousel for mobile and tablet devices.



4. social

jQuery plugin for listing profiles and sharing



5. Real Shadow

Module that casts photorealistic shadows of any shape



6. jQuery Social Timeline plugin

The DP Social Timeline plugin lets you retrieve status / posts / videos / images from different social networks in a timeline format from the newest to the oldest.



7. Roundabout

A jQuery plugin that easily converts unordered lists & other nested HTML structures into entertaining, interactive, turntable-like areas.



8. isInViewport.js

An ultra-light jQuery plugin that tells you if an element is in the viewport but with a twist.



9. jPoll

jPoll, with an accompanying nettuts+ screencast, provides a ‘poll’ widget which can be used to ask your visitors a brief question. The widget will create and render a form inside a designated container and then monitor the form for submission.



10. Olly.js

A JavaScript library to convert URLs into embedable HTML.



