Well, you may want to check out our list of 5 New Premium jQuery Plugins 2014. Each plugin really worth a penny! TheZoom Lightbox is pretty cool.

1. jQuery Responsive OneByOne Slider Plugin

A lightweight, responsive & layered jQuery plugin you can use to display your image and text one by one. The CSS3 animation is driven by Animate.css. It’s mobile friendly, which support wipe left/right on your touch device like iPhone & iPad.



2.jQuery – Ultimate Fancy Form

Your forms deserve to be fancy and create an impression.



3. InfinitySlider – jQuery Slider + CSS3 Animations

Modern, Customizable, Clean, Fluid and Responsive. Responsive effects by default and fully compatible with Desktop, Notebook, Tablet, Smarphone, Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari and Internet Explorer.



4. TheZoom Lightbox – jQuery Plugin

TheZoom is a premium multi-purpose jQuery lightbox library for smart, fast, modern and comfortable images and pictures preview, fitted and responsive to any site with natural and intuitive effects. It uses cutting edge technologies to provide the smoothest experience that’s possible, and it comes like easy installable JavaScript library.



5. flavr – Flat jQuery Popup Dialog

A freshly build stylish popup dialog for your next flat website. flavr is built to be responsive, able to adapt its layout and position to any screen size of your viewer with the power of CSS. Just like you, we are avoiding javascript on things we could do with pure CSS.



