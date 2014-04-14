5+ Pixelate and Image Blur jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
In this post we are sharing with you 5+ Pixelate and Image Blur jQuery Plugins. They are mostly lightweight and easy to use with your images to get your that “blurred lines” effect. Check’em out!
1. pixelate.js
Is a simple library and jQuery plugin to pixelate any set of images and optionally reveal them on hover.
2. Vague.js
An experimental script that allows you to blur any kind of html element thanks to the SVG filters
3. Foggy
A jQuery plugin for blurring page elements. It supports IE (8 and up), Firefox, Safari and Chrome.
4. blur.js
A jQuery plugin that produces psuedo-transparent blurred elements over other elements
5. Hoverizr
A really small (2.5KB minified) responsive jQuery plugin that outputs manipulated images on top (or below) your targeted images.
6. StackBlur
A fast, almost Gaussian blur for Canvas by Mario Klingemann, Quasimondo.
